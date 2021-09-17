Trojans top Wheelers in five

The first set was the first indicator that this was going to be a competitive match. Both teams had to score past the original 25 point mark before a victor was decided, which was the Audubon Wheelers taking the early game lead. The Trojans took the lead back with a 25-17 set two win, but they found themselves on the brink of dropping its first Western Iowa Conference game after the Wheelers won set three 25-20.