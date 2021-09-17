Trojans top Wheelers in five

Tri-Center volleyball found a way to escape an upset-minded Audubon team on the road in a five-set thriller - 26-28, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9.
The first set was the first indicator that this was going to be a competitive match. Both teams had to score past the original 25 point mark before a victor was decided, which was the Audubon Wheelers taking the early game lead. The Trojans took the lead back with a 25-17 set two win, but they found themselves on the brink of dropping its first Western Iowa Conference game after the Wheelers won set three 25-20.
The Trojans battled back, and forced a match-deciding fifth set, after winning set four, 25-21. The Trojans overall escaped with the set five win, 15-9 to top the Wheelers and remain unbeaten in conference play.
The Trojans will get a breather before their next game on Thursday where they will host a key WIC game against AHSTW (14-4) at 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center (13-4) 26 25 20 25 15
Audubon (5-6) 28 17 25 21 9