Trojans trample Sidney to make state

Tri-Center and Sidney traded points until the score sat at 21-13, but the Trojans found their groove once again to close the match out on a 4-1 run. Junior Preslie Arbaugh added two kills, including the match winner.

“When we went on that run we knew right away,” Ring said. “I haven’t been to state since my freshman year, so I don’t remember what the feeling is like. But, it’s pretty awesome that I get to do it with the six seniors by my side and the rest of the team, because it takes the team.”

Winget pointed to her senior leadership as being the catalyst for the victory.

“You’ve got six seniors on the team and this was their goal,” Wingert said. “... We needed to pass well. We came out not passing so well in game one. But, after that they calmed down, they passed great, they were picking up tips like no other. They were just reading their offense so we could get our defense where we needed to. Our offense was relentless killing the ball.”

Brewer totaled nine kills, and Sorenson contributed eight.

Senior Miranda Ring dished out 34 assists.

Tri-Center served 10 aces as a team, including three from Carlson. The Trojans are now 27-10 on the season.