Trojans trample Sidney to make state

Surreal.
That’s the word that Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert and senior Marissa Ring both used to describe the feeling after the Class 1A No. 14 Trojans secured a spot in the state tournament.
The Trojans earned the state tournament bid by defeating Sidney in the Class 1A — Region 2 championship on Wednesday night at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, in a three-set sweep, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14.
“The girls, they wanted it. They came out and played,” Wingert said.
Tri-Center was 20-5 at one point in the season but lost five out of eight matches to end the regular season. Despite the rough patch, Wingert said she still had faith in her squad.
“I kind of always knew it was there. It was just are they going to show up and do it,” Wingert said. “They showed up.”
Tri-Center senior Marissa Ring played a big role in the victory finishing with a team-high 12 kills. After making the state tournament as a freshman, Ring said she’s excited to end her high school career in Cedar Rapids.
“I can’t even believe it. That was probably the best volleyball we’ve played in a long time,” Ring said. “Our practice was the best we’ve had in a while yesterday, so I’m not surprised we came out with the W.”
Ring and Sidney junior Kaden Payne traded kills in the first set. Ring recorded four kills, and Payne tallied five.
The teams were even through the early stages, but three straight attacking errors by the Cowgirls led to Tri-Center taking an 8-3 lead. The Trojans held that lead, and eventually, Sidney took a timeout down 15-9 after a kill from sophomore Mikenzie Brewer and an ace from senior Tatum Carlson.
The lead only continued to grow out of the timeout, and Sidney used its final timeout down 19-11.
The Cowgirls went on a 5-3 run out of the timeout, but the Trojans closed the set out with a kill from Brewer and an ace from senior Meredith Maasen.
The second set was all Tri-Center. The Trojans started on an 8-0 run and powered on to a 25-11 set win.
Ring added four more kills in set two and Brewer spiked down three, including the set winner. Tri-Center served two aces and blocked two shots.
The momentum from set two rolled into the third set. Tri-Center started on a 7-2 run after two kills and an ace from Ring.
The Trojans carried the momentum and went on a 5-1 run out of the timeout via kills from junior Emily Sorenson and Ring and an ace from Carlson.
The two squads traded 4-0 runs to make the score 16-7.
Tri-Center and Sidney traded points until the score sat at 21-13, but the Trojans found their groove once again to close the match out on a 4-1 run. Junior Preslie Arbaugh added two kills, including the match winner.
“When we went on that run we knew right away,” Ring said. “I haven’t been to state since my freshman year, so I don’t remember what the feeling is like. But, it’s pretty awesome that I get to do it with the six seniors by my side and the rest of the team, because it takes the team.”
Winget pointed to her senior leadership as being the catalyst for the victory.
“You’ve got six seniors on the team and this was their goal,” Wingert said. “... We needed to pass well. We came out not passing so well in game one. But, after that they calmed down, they passed great, they were picking up tips like no other. They were just reading their offense so we could get our defense where we needed to. Our offense was relentless killing the ball.”
Brewer totaled nine kills, and Sorenson contributed eight.
Senior Miranda Ring dished out 34 assists.
Tri-Center served 10 aces as a team, including three from Carlson. The Trojans are now 27-10 on the season.
Tri-Center will be in action next at the state tournament on Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. The first-round opponent has yet to be announced as of the print deadline.