Trojans win fifth straight

Tri-Center volleyball won its fifth-straight match on Thursday, defeating Underwood in four sets, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 at Iowa Western Community College.

The win improved the Trojans record to 11-4 on the season.

"The girls played very scrappy tonight," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "I'm proud of the effort. Like everyone else, we have a lot to work on."

Tri-Center senior Marissa Ring led the Trojans in digs with 11 and senior Tatum Carlson added 10 more. Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer paced Tri-Center with 15 kills, Ring served two aces, and Ring and Brewer blocked two shots a piece. Ring also ended with 35 assists.

Underwood junior Ally Leaders led the Eagles with 13 assists, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen tallied 15 kills, senior Chloe Clawson blocked eight shots, senior Lesley Morales-Foote added 15 digs and junior Delaney Ambrose served four aces.

"I thought that the girls played great last night," Underwood head coach Elizabeth Stein said."They played together, with energy, and fought until the end. We need to control some of our unforced errors and make a few adjustments defensively, but overall I am so proud of them and excited for us to keep improving like they have been."