Trojans wins eighth straight

Class 1A No. 15 Tri-Center volleyball won its eighth straight match at home on Thursday against AHSTW in three sets, 25-18, 26-24, 26-24.

The win improved the Trojans' record to 14-4 and dropped AHSTW's record to 14-6. Tri-Center is also 4-0 in the Western Iowa Standings.

Tri-Center is now 21-1 against AHSTW wince 2008, but the Vikings won the most recent meeting before Thursday's match in 2019.

Riverside senior Ally Meyers led the Vikings with 26 assists, senior Natalie Hagadon drove down 15 kills, sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked six shots, Hagadon finished with 16 digs, and Meyers served two aces.

No stats for Tri-Center were available.

AHSTW is in action next at 9 a.m. today at the Southwest Valley Invite. Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia.

AHSTW (14-6) 18 24 24 -- 0

Tri-Center (14-4) 25 26 26 -- 3