Tuesday Council Bluffs/Area Scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Lewis Central def. No. 2 Indianola 38-35 OT
St. Albert def. Creston 54-45
Heartland def. Iowa School for the Deaf 18-17
LeMars def. Abraham Lincoln 45-31
Sioux City East def. Thomas Jefferson 46-20
Glenwood def. Denison-Schleswig 54-33
AHSTW def. IKM-Manning 47-43
Treynor def. Audubon 46-29
Boys Basketball
Abraham Lincoln def. LeMars 61-53
Sioux City East def. Thomas Jefferson 93-37
St. Albert def. Creston 54-52 (OT)
Heartland Christian def. Iowa School for the Deaf 52-14
Underwood def. Riverside 56-40
Wrestling
Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig 62-18
Lewis Central def. Mount Ayr 57-12
Sidney Southwest Iowa def. St. Albert 54-37
Glenwood def. Harlan 48-27
Glenwood def. Southwest Iowa 69-12
Carroll Kuemper Catholic def. Treynor 36-33
Treynor def. Shenandoah 48-21
Omaha Westside def. Underwood 36-34
Underwood 52, Creighton Prep 30
Bowling
Denison-Schleswig Girls def. Tri-Center 2443-1737