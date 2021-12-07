 Skip to main content
Tuesday Council Bluffs/Area Scoreboard

Girls Basketball 

Lewis Central def. No. 2 Indianola 38-35 OT

St. Albert def. Creston 54-45

Heartland def. Iowa School for the Deaf 18-17

LeMars def. Abraham Lincoln 45-31

Sioux City East def. Thomas Jefferson 46-20

Glenwood def. Denison-Schleswig 54-33

AHSTW def. IKM-Manning 47-43

Treynor def. Audubon 46-29

Boys Basketball 

Abraham Lincoln def. LeMars 61-53

Sioux City East def. Thomas Jefferson 93-37

St. Albert def. Creston 54-52 (OT) 

Heartland Christian def. Iowa School for the Deaf 52-14

Underwood def. Riverside 56-40

Wrestling 

Lewis Central def. Denison-Schleswig 62-18

Lewis Central def. Mount Ayr 57-12

Sidney Southwest Iowa def. St. Albert 54-37 

Glenwood def. Harlan 48-27

Glenwood def. Southwest Iowa 69-12

Carroll Kuemper Catholic def. Treynor 36-33

Treynor def. Shenandoah 48-21

Omaha Westside def. Underwood 36-34

Underwood 52, Creighton Prep 30

Bowling 

Denison-Schleswig Girls def. Tri-Center 2443-1737 

