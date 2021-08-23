Turek closes career in Tokyo

“Rio was for me,” Turek said. “It was for me to get my gold medal, and I feel like this one is for my teammates and my country. To get the opportunity to come back with this really special group of guys is great. We’ve got 12 of the best players in the entire world, and we all get along, which is rare. Nobody cares who plays. Nobody cares who scores, and that’s genuine. If somebody is rolling, we’re there cheering, and we’re perfectly happy sitting on the bench. That is really rare in basketball, and when you get to be a part of that, it’s hard to let go. I really, genuinely, 100% believe we’re going to win the gold medal. That’s peace on the basketball side.