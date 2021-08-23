Turek closes career in Tokyo

Throughout his life, every time adversity challenged Council Bluffs native Josh Turek, he has decisively won the battle.
Turek, an Abraham Lincoln graduate who has cemented his legacy as one of the best wheelchair basketball players in the world, is currently preparing for the final chapter of his legendary career when he competes in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, which begin next week.
Turek, who was born with spina bifida, has thrived in basketball and has been fortunate to make a living from the sport. He is the most prolific scorer in Southwest Minnesota State history. He first played for the United States national team in 2004 and has played professionally in Spain and France for 17 years.
Preparation and commitment to his craft have allowed Turek some remarkable longevity in his career. He’s now 42 and in as good a place mentally and physically as he’s ever been.
It’s not too surprising Turek is at peace with life and basketball, given the craziness that came over the last year plus. In addition to training for the Paralympics, Turek has earned his master’s degree in business administration while working full-time at Numotion in Omaha as an assistant technology professional.
He did all that amidst a pandemic while settling in his new home in Council Bluffs with his wife Jarolin.
“To try to balance high-level athletics and work, that has been an amazing challenge,” Turek said. “It took an enormous amount of discipline and dedication with waking up at 5 or 5:30 in the morning, getting up 1,000 shots at the YMCA, pushing back home, working all day, coming back in the evenings, lifting and pushing again, getting some cardio and basically just completely training on my own.
“It was definitely physically and mentally grueling. It wasn’t easy, but here I am now at the end. I can say this 100% honestly that I feel better physically and mentally going into this Paralympics than anyone I’ve ever been in, which is saying a lot at this advanced stage, certainly the way I’m shooting the ball.”
That’s great news for Team USA, but not for any of their upcoming opponents, especially considering Turek’s storied history in the Paralympics. This will be his fourth Paralympics as part of the wheelchair basketball team. He helped the Americans claim gold in the 2016 Games in Rio, their first time claiming top honors since 1988. He also competed in 2012 when Team USA won bronze and in 2004 when the team finished seventh.
This year’s squad has ample experience. Turek is the oldest member of the team, but seven of his teammates return from the Rio squad in 2016.
That familiarity, coupled with the new members learning from the more experienced core, has given Turek high hopes for his team to claim gold.
“Rio was for me,” Turek said. “It was for me to get my gold medal, and I feel like this one is for my teammates and my country. To get the opportunity to come back with this really special group of guys is great. We’ve got 12 of the best players in the entire world, and we all get along, which is rare. Nobody cares who plays. Nobody cares who scores, and that’s genuine. If somebody is rolling, we’re there cheering, and we’re perfectly happy sitting on the bench. That is really rare in basketball, and when you get to be a part of that, it’s hard to let go. I really, genuinely, 100% believe we’re going to win the gold medal. That’s peace on the basketball side.
“I realize this is also about legacy for me personally. If I can get a fourth Paralympics and second gold medal, that is up there with some of the all-time greats of my sport. That’s something I’m shooting for.”
Wheelchair basketball incorporates a point system based on the classification of one’s disability. The system starts at 1 (most disabled) and goes up to 4.5 (least disabled). No more than 14 points can be on the court at the same time. Turek has a 3.5 classification.
Since the American team was finalized in June, it has spent the last two months meshing together and getting on the same page. The team has met all over the country, practicing in New York, Texas, Alabama and Colorado, where the group most recently trained prior to departing for Tokyo.
Much work remains for Turek and his teammates to claim their ultimate prize of a gold medal. And upon completion of the Paralympics, Turek will have proper time to reflect on such a lasting and fruitful basketball career.
“I know Malcolm Gladwell says how you need 10,000 hours to be an expert at something,” Turek said. “I’m sure I’ve probably doubled that number in terms of training hours.
“I perfected a craft: scoring the ball. I’m a great shooter. Basketball is in our blood. My brother, my sister and nephew played. They always say to play as long as you can because you can’t put it away. I’ve loved the game, and I’ve given it everything I have. I credit my longevity because I never took any time off.”
He’s never had a problem focusing on the goal at hand throughout his basketball career, and fans can be assured Turek will enter Tokyo with the same mindset.
But he also knows that this trip is special. It has added meaning. He’s competing for his country -- again -- something in which he’s always taken pride. But he knows it’s important to soak up every moment over the next week-plus with this being his final Paralympics.
“I want to stay in the moment and stay present,” Turek said. “I also need to stop and smell the roses. Even today, I realized it was my last day at the Paralympic Training Center, and I’ve spent I don’t know how many days, weeks and months (here). It’s just about taking this all in and really enjoying this one. It’s like saying goodbye to a family member.”
He intends to make it a fond farewell.
“I want to leave USA basketball in a far better place than it was when I came in,” Turek said. “That’s something I feel comfortable about.”
All games broadcast on NBC family of networks
Wheelchair basketball schedule
Thursday, Aug. 26
Group B: United States vs. Germany
Friday, Aug. 27
Group B: Islamic Rep. of Iran vs. United States
Saturday, Aug. 28
Group B: Great Britain vs. United States
Sunday, Aug. 29
Group B: United States vs. Australia
Monday, Aug. 30
Group B: Algeria vs. United States
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Men’s quarterfinal round
Thursday, Sept. 2
Men’s classification playoff
Friday, Sept. 3
Men’s semifinal round
Saturday, Sept. 4