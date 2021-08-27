 Skip to main content
Turek, USA win first two
Paralympic Games

Josh Turek was a key member of the first U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team in 28 years to win gold at the Paralympic Games. Turek and Team USA have started the paralympics 2-0. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Council Bluffs native Josh Turek and Team USA's paralympic basketball team has started 2-0 in Tokyo earning wins over Germany on Wednesday night and Iran early on Friday morning. 

Turek scored 10 points and grabbed two rebounds against Germany in a 58-55 win for USA and scored four points in a 65-41 victory over Iran. 

Team USA is in action next at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday against Great Britain. 

With the USA men clinging to a one-point lead with 17 seconds left in their group B opener against Germany Turek  hit two clutch free throws to seal the 58-55 victory.

“We have to be accountable to each other because this is our Super Bowl,” Turek said. “So you gotta step up and make your shots.

“I knew that they were going to call my number at the end of the game if it came down to free throws. I was mentally locked in, I knew what I had to do.”

