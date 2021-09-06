 Skip to main content
Turek wins gold
Turek wins gold

  • Updated
Paralympic Games

Josh Turek of Council Bluffs competes in a scrimmage in 2016. Turek and team USA won the gold medal on Saturday night. 

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Council Bluffs native Josh Turek won a gold medal for Team USA, defeating Japan 64-60 in the gold-medal game of the Paralympic wheelchair basketball tournament on Saturday night in Tokyo.  

Turek played just over eight minutes and grabbed one rebound.

This is his third Paralympic medal, having previously won bronze at the 2012 London games and gold at the 2016 Rio games.

The United States recovered from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter in a back-and-forth final that featured five ties, three lead changes and no lead of greater than eight points.

Turek and USA trailed 56-51 with just over five minutes remaining left before going on an 8-0 run to take control. 

Captain Steve Serio led USA with 28 points and nine assists.

“Japan was the Cinderella story of this tournament, but you couldn’t ask for a more storybook ending for us,” he said. “We didn’t get the start we wanted, but we definitely got the finish we wanted.” 

