Turnovers haunt Saintes in loss
Turnovers haunt Saintes in loss

St. Albert Saintes Logo

St. Albert girls basketball watched Harlan race out to an 18-4 lead on Tuesday at Harlan and never recovered in a 44-30 loss. 

Harlan led 25-12 at halftime and 40-18 after three. St. Albert attempted a late rally and outscored Harlan 12-4 in the fourth, but it was too little too late.  

Claire Schmitz led the Harlan Cyclones with 13 points and Raegan Wicks and Caitlyn Leinen added 10 each. Missy Evezic led the Saintes with 11 points. 

The loss drops St. Albert's record to 1-1 on the season after the Saintes defeated Tri-Center 48-8 last week. 

One of the biggest problems for St. Albert was turnovers as the Saintes gave the ball away 25 times. 

St. Albert is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Clarinda. 

St. Albert (1-1) 4 8 6 12 -- 30

Harlan (2-0) 18 7 15 4 -- 44

