Turnovers, penalties cost Eagles UNI-Dome trip

“I just loved the way we battled,” Mechaelsen said. “Our team is full of guys that will battle until the end. Obviously I don’t think this was our best performance. But, I think (West Sioux) had a lot to do with that. They’re a very, very good ball club. We turned the ball over too much, especially early. We didn’t capitalize in some of our possessions down in the redzone again. That finally, probably, came back to bite us. In the end our kids battled. I wouldn’t expect anything different from them.”

Underwood started the game with three third-down conversions after senior Alex Ravlin threw a 22-yard pass and junior Joey Anderson broke off a run of 14 yards, but an interception gave West Sioux the ball at their own 8-yard line.

The Falcons put together a drive of its own and got all the way to the 50-yard line, but an illegal shift put them behind the sticks. A poor punt gave the Eagles the ball at their own 49.

Disaster struck again for Underwood when a fumble gave West Sioux the ball in Underwood territory.

West Sioux scored five players later on a 2-yard pass. West Sioux junior Carter Bultman set up the score with a 25-yard run.

The Eagles went three and out on the following possession but forced a turnover on downs on the following Falcon drive.