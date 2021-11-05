Turnovers, penalties cost Eagles UNI-Dome trip

UNDERWOOD – Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football found ways to overcome mistakes and turnovers throughout the season. But, three turnovers, a handful of penalties and some tough calls against the Eagles were too much to overcome on Friday in a 31-14 loss to No. 9 West Sioux in the Class 1A quarterfinals at home.
The Eagles finish the year with a record of 10-1. Friday was the final game for 14 seniors on the roster.
“This is one of the most successful group of seniors we’ve ever had in terms of their four-year football career but in other athletics as well,” head coach Nate Mechaelsen said. “There’s a lot of high character kids in Underwood right now and I expect that to continue. These guys just kind of laid the grown work for that.”
The Eagles threw an interception on their first drive and fumbled on their second, leading to the Falcons taking a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles tied it up in the second quarter but turned the ball over on downs its next possession, which led to another West Sioux touchdown before halftime. Underwood never led tied the game up in the second half.
The Falcons led 28-14 after three quarters and kicked a field goal with two minutes left, to seal the victory.
Despite the loss, Mechaelsen said he was proud of his team’s effort and energy throughout the contest.
“I just loved the way we battled,” Mechaelsen said. “Our team is full of guys that will battle until the end. Obviously I don’t think this was our best performance. But, I think (West Sioux) had a lot to do with that. They’re a very, very good ball club. We turned the ball over too much, especially early. We didn’t capitalize in some of our possessions down in the redzone again. That finally, probably, came back to bite us. In the end our kids battled. I wouldn’t expect anything different from them.”
Underwood started the game with three third-down conversions after senior Alex Ravlin threw a 22-yard pass and junior Joey Anderson broke off a run of 14 yards, but an interception gave West Sioux the ball at their own 8-yard line.
The Falcons put together a drive of its own and got all the way to the 50-yard line, but an illegal shift put them behind the sticks. A poor punt gave the Eagles the ball at their own 49.
Disaster struck again for Underwood when a fumble gave West Sioux the ball in Underwood territory.
West Sioux scored five players later on a 2-yard pass. West Sioux junior Carter Bultman set up the score with a 25-yard run.
The Eagles went three and out on the following possession but forced a turnover on downs on the following Falcon drive.
Underwood evened the score near the beginning of the second quarter when Anderson broke off a 52-yard score after a Falcon turnover on downs.
The Eagles’ defense came alive on the next drive, sacking the West Sioux quarterback and forcing an incomplete pass on third down to hold the Falcons to a three and out.
Underwood drove the ball down into the red zone on the next drive with under three minutes to play, but couldn’t take the lead, turning the ball over on downs.
A questionable pass interference call gave the Falcons the ball on the 29-yard line. Two plays later, West Sioux scored on a halfback pass to take a 14-7 lead with under two minutes left in the half.
Underwood tried to score once more before half but time ran out.
West Sioux opened the second half on a five-play, 55-yard drive ending in a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.
Underwood responded on the next drive going 68 yards in 10 plays. West Sioux committed two 15 yard penalties, and Anderson eventually scored on a 1-yard run.
West Sioux took nearly five minutes off the clock on the proceeding drive. The Eagles converted a third down and a fourth down and scored on a 4-yard halfback pass to take a 28-14 lead with under a minute left in the third quarter.
Disaster struck on the first play of the next drive when Underwood fumbled the ball on its own 31-yard line. The Falcons drove down the field but fumbled the ball on the 5-yard line giving the Eagles life.
Anderson broke a 25-yard run on the first play, but a holding penalty set the Eagles back. The Eagles turned the ball over on downs and gave West Sioux the ball at the 13-yard line after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The Falcons turned the ball over on downs on the 18-yard line with five minutes left.
Ravlin ran for one first down, but the Eagles couldn’t complete a pass and turned the ball over on downs.
West Sioux ran the clock down to two minutes left in the game and kicked a 34-yard field goal to take a 31-14 lead.
“I just think (West Sioux) is really aggressive on defense,” Mechaelsen said. “We had our opportunities We ran the ball pretty well, got down inside their territory a lot and just didn’t capitalize. They did a good job of kind of bend, don’t break. That’s a credit to them We have to find a way to push this thing forwards and finish those and take that next step.”
The Eagles will return many key pieces and will have just as high of goals next season.
“We were in the same spot last year,” Mechalsen said. “We lost a lot of talent, but returned a lot of talent. We’ll start thinking about next year a while from now, but we have a lot of good players coming back. Our goal is to be back in the same situation next year. I think we have the guys that can take us there.”