Underdog Trojans hope to surprise

The Trojans are hoping to be the second No. 8 seed to win this year.

“It’s something we’ve talked a lot about. The No. 8 seed came in and beat the No. 1 seed in one of the classes playing today,” Wingert said Monday. “We talked about that and that’s what the girls want to do. They want to come in and say, ‘You had us not ranked and then ranked at No. 14 all year.’ The girls feel they should have been ranked a little bit higher especially where we play that 2A, 3A schedule. We play a dominant 2A, 3A schedule all year.”

Wingert said she knows it will be a difficult task to pull the upset.

She believed the Trojans played their best match of the year against Sidney on Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 2 championship. If they hope to defeat the Nikes they’ll have to play their best match again.

“To have success we need to play like we did against Sidney,” Wingert said. “We need to come out with all cylinders fired and just everybody ready to go. The girls played against Sidney, better than I’ve seen them play all year.”

Tri-Center does have some players with former state tournament experience.