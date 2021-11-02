Underdog Trojans hope to surprise

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center volleyball will be the underdog going into the first round of the high school state volleyball tournament tonight in Cedar Rapids when it plays No. 1 Burlington Notre Dame.
Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament by going 35-8 this season, after winning the state title last year. But, Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said the No. 8 seed Trojans aren’t backing down from the opportunity.
“Notre Dame is a really good team,” Wingert said. “The girls are ready to go up and finish their season strong up there. Notre Dame is not going to be easy. I think the girls have a good chance at making some noise even against Notre Dame.”
The teams share one regular-season opponent — Red Oak. Notre Dame defeated Red Oak 2-1 on Aug. 28 at the Bondurant-Farrar Invite, and Tri-Center lost to Red Oak 2-0 on Oct. 2 at its home invite.
Making it to the state tournament has been a goal for Tri-Center since the beginning of the season.
“It feels really good,” Wingert said. “The girls have been practicing really well the last week. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do when they get up there.”
Tri-Center is using an upset from the first day of the state tournament on Monday as an example of what they hope to do. In Class 5A, No. 8 seed Johnston upset No. 1 seed Iowa City Liberty in five sets on Monday.
The Trojans are hoping to be the second No. 8 seed to win this year.
“It’s something we’ve talked a lot about. The No. 8 seed came in and beat the No. 1 seed in one of the classes playing today,” Wingert said Monday. “We talked about that and that’s what the girls want to do. They want to come in and say, ‘You had us not ranked and then ranked at No. 14 all year.’ The girls feel they should have been ranked a little bit higher especially where we play that 2A, 3A schedule. We play a dominant 2A, 3A schedule all year.”
Wingert said she knows it will be a difficult task to pull the upset.
She believed the Trojans played their best match of the year against Sidney on Wednesday in the Class 1A Region 2 championship. If they hope to defeat the Nikes they’ll have to play their best match again.
“To have success we need to play like we did against Sidney,” Wingert said. “We need to come out with all cylinders fired and just everybody ready to go. The girls played against Sidney, better than I’ve seen them play all year.”
Tri-Center does have some players with former state tournament experience.
Seniors Tatum Carlson, Miranda Ring and Marissa Ring all played on the 2018 team that made it to state. That team lost in the first round to Sidney in the Class 2A tournament.
“It’s nice having that experience,” Wingert said. “The one thing they remember is the flashing lights. The cameras and the flashes always going off nonstop the whole time they were playing. That’s one thing Tatum has really talked about. We’re gonna try to get down there a little bit early so the girls get a little bit of the atmosphere. It is a different atmosphere and you do have lots of cameras flashing. It will be fun to see what they do.”
Tri-Center vs Notre Dame is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. today at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The quarterfinals and semifinals can be watched online at watchighsau.com, and the championship matches will be broadcast on Iowa PBS.