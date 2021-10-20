Underwood eliminated in quarterfinals

Underwood volleyball saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals on the Class 2A - Region 2 tournament at Underwood in a five-set thriller, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12.

The Underwood Eagles finish the season with a 19-12 record and are now 14-9 against the Lady Reds since 2007.

Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey led her team with 16 kills, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen spiked down 14 kills and sophomore Cassidy Cunningham tallied 10.

Junior Delaney Ambrose dished out 35 assists and earned 20 digs and senior Chloe Clawson blocked four shots.

Underwood (19-12) 25 16 26 25 12 -- 2

Missouri Valley (28-6) 22 25 25 23 15 -- 3