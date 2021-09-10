Underwood flys by St. Albert

Underwood football led St. Albert 55-7 at halftime en route to a 69-7 win in Council Bluffs to stay undefeated at 3-0.
St. Albert is still looking for its first win.
"They're a good football team," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver. "... It doesn't change our goals. Our ultimate goal each year is to make the playoffs. We're still in position to do that. We have our work cut out for us. We need to find a desire to make some tackles againsts some backs. There's some backs in our league that run hard. Their back ran hard tonight and we need to fine desire to make a tackle of those people. That's kind of what our message is. I don't want to take any descredit from them. They're a good football team, but we have to lineup, be ready to play the game and go from there."
Underwood opened the scoring on a 22-yard run from senior Joey Anderson before St. Albert tied the game midway through the first quarter.
Underwood senior Scott Pearson returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown, and Anderson broke loose for touchdown runs of 30 and 49 yards later in the first quarter to stretch the lead to 21.
Junior quarterback Alex Raviln found Pearson for a 20-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, and again for a 15-yard touchdown to take a 42-7 lead.
Underwood blocked a punt later in the second quarter, and Ravlin recovered it in the endzone to stretch the lead to 41.
The Eagles scored once more before the end of the half on a 5-yard pass from Ravil to junior Wyatt Baker.
The Eagles scored two more touchdowns in the second half.
St. Albert is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Southwest Valley. Underwood is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against East Sac County.