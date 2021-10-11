Underwood opens WIC tournament with win over AHSTW

Underwood volleyball opened the Western Iowa Conference tournament on Monday with a three-set sweep over AHSTW at Missouri Valley.
The Eagles won, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19.
Underwood will now play Class 2A No. 12 Treynor in the semifinals tonight after the conclusion of the first semifinal at Treynor.
Underwood junior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles with 34 assists.
Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen hit down a team-high 19 kills, and junior Aliyah Humphrey tallied 11.
Sophomore Cassidy Cunningham stuffed eight shots at the next, and Ambrose finished with six blocks.
Senior Lesley Morales-Foote paced the Eagles with 15 digs, and Cunningham served a team-high two aces.
AHSTW senior Ally Meyers led the Vikings with 19 assists, senior Natalie Hagadon tallied 11 kills, sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked four shots, and junior Grace Porter finished with 20 digs.
“We did some really good things tonight,” AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. ”Our front row did a great job of getting touches at the net, which is something we have been working on in practice. We struggled passing the ball tonight which made it difficult to get our offense going. We have to continue working on our serve receive and making sure we give our setter playable balls to run the offense.”