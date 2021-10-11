Underwood opens WIC tournament with win over Riverside

Underwood will now play Class 2A No. 12 Treynor in the semifinals tonight after the conclusion of the first semifinal at Treynor.

"We did some really good things tonight," AHSTW head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said."Our front row did a great job of getting touches at the net, which is something we have been working on in practice. We struggled passing the ball tonight which made it difficult to get our offense going. We have to continue working on our serve receive and making sure we give our setter playable balls to run the offense."