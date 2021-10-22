Underwood soars on to second round

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football scored 49 points in the first half in the first round of the playoffs at home on Friday against Nodaway Valley in a 49-3 victory.

Senior Joey Anderson rushed for five touchdowns, and junior quarterback Alex Ravlin threw two.

“It feels good to start out 49-3, get a good jump start on the playoff season,” Anderson said after the game. “We have plenty of good teams still left in the playoff. Nothing easy through it, it’s good to start off strong like this.”

Underwood lost in the first round of the playoffs last year to West Sioux and has been in the playoffs 12 times as a program. Last year’s experience helped settle the serves of the Eagles to start the game.

“You always get those little jitters,” Anderson said. “We have quite a few guys that have been in this situation before. You’re always going to be nervous a little bit, but nothing too bad.”

Head coach Nate Mechaelsen said he was proud of his team’s performance.