Underwood soars on to second round

Class 1A No. 2 Underwood football scored 49 points in the first half in the first round of the playoffs at home on Friday against Nodaway Valley in a 49-3 victory.
Senior Joey Anderson rushed for five touchdowns, and junior quarterback Alex Ravlin threw two.
“It feels good to start out 49-3, get a good jump start on the playoff season,” Anderson said after the game. “We have plenty of good teams still left in the playoff. Nothing easy through it, it’s good to start off strong like this.”
Underwood lost in the first round of the playoffs last year to West Sioux and has been in the playoffs 12 times as a program. Last year’s experience helped settle the serves of the Eagles to start the game.
“You always get those little jitters,” Anderson said. “We have quite a few guys that have been in this situation before. You’re always going to be nervous a little bit, but nothing too bad.”
Head coach Nate Mechaelsen said he was proud of his team’s performance.
“The goal was to just take care of business, really come out injury free,” he said. “That was the main thing. We started fast, had a couple turnovers there in the first half, which we do need to clean up moving forward. At the end of the day, everyone got to play, avoided any major injures and are moving on.”
Underwood opened the game on a five-play, 50-yard drive that ended in a 5-yard run by senior Joey Anderson. Anderson caught a 29-yard pass from junior Alex Ravlin and had a 23-yard run during the drive to set up the score.
Anderson scored again five minutes later after a Nodaway Valley fumble set the Eagles up at their own 46 on a 43-yard rush to give his team a 14-0 lead.
Underwood fumbled the ball twice in the first quarter but found the end zone one more time when Ravlin connected with sophomore Mason Boothby on a 33-yard pass to take a 21-0 lead with less than a minute to go in the first.
Disaster struck for the Wolverines on the next possession as the kick returner was forced to pick the ball up at the 1-yard line before managing to get nine yards. Nodaway Valley fumbled the ball on the next play, setting up an 8-yard run by Anderson.
The Eagles led 28-0 after the first quarter.
Underwood started the second quarter much like the first going on a five-play, 62-yard drive that included four Ravlin completions, the last of which was a 20-yard touchdown throw to sophomore Jack Vanfossan.
The Eagles forced a punt on the next drive and stretched the lead to 42-0 after a 12-yard run from Anderson. Anderson scored once more before the end of the half on a 4-yard dash, putting Underwood up 49-0 at halftime.
“It’s just the guys up front. They’re the ones that are opening up the holes,” Anderson said. “All I have to do is run through them. They set up and I go through them. That’s basically how our operation works. It’s been working out well and it’s awesome.”
Coming into the game, Mechaelsen said the defense knew it needed to shut down Nodaway Valley’s passing attack. The Eagles did that and more.
“We knew they were a pass heavy team,” he said. “We tried to get some pressure with our front free and put more guys in coverage. We weren’t great in coverage last week. We were better today. We just have to keep making strides in that department. Just overall happy with the entire defense.”
Underwood is now 9-0 on the season.
The Eagles will find out their second-round opponent on Saturday. Underwood will host the second round of the playoffs.
“We’re just taking it every week at a time,” Anderson said. “We’re not looking past anybody. Anybody is good enough to beat us right now. We’re just taking it slow, taking our time, making sure we’re making everything right.”
Underwood (9-0) 28 21 0 0 – 49
Nodaway Valley (4-5) 0 0 0 3 -- 3