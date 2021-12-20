Underwood storms past Missouri Valley

Underwood girls basketball used a hot first quarter to win its seventh game of the season in a 70-30 win Monday night at Missouri Valley.

The Eagles soared out to a 27-9 lead in the first and led 47-16 at halftime. Underwood extended its lead to 60-18 after three quarters before the Lady Reds outscored them 12-10 in the final eight minutes.

“We played a pretty solid game,” Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “Defense wasn’t quite to our standard but we still gave a great effort. We played a lot of different kids, trying to get more experience with our starters. We know that we are going to need a deep bench to go where we want to go this season.”

Underwood saw 11 of its 12 players score. Alizabeth Jacobsen led with 16 points, Aliyah Humphrey added 12 points and Leah Hall finished with nine.

“We were impressed with our transition and saw some great things offensively,” Flynn said. “We look forward to finishing the first half of the season strong (Tuesday) and heading into break with a solid plan for improvement.

“I do also want to mention how much fun this group of girls is. We don’t care who is getting the stat as long as it is a positive stat for Underwood. The selflessness on this team is something we’re lucky to have.”

Cassidy Cunningham dished out a team-high five assists and Ali Fletcher grabbed five rebounds. Kendra Kluck swiped four steals.

Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with 15 points.

Underwood will be in action next at 6 p.m. tonight at home against Tri-Center.