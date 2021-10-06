Underwood sweeps Riverside

"Our team has battled adversity over the last week, but you wouldn’t know it by watching us practice and watching us compete in sets two and three," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "We are mentally and physically pushing ourselves each day to make strides to get us where we want to be in a few weeks in postseason. I thought defensively we scrapped really well tonight, and we are taking it day by day to keep making strides."