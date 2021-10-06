Underwood sweeps Riverside

Underwood volleyball swept Riverside at home on Thursday, winning 25-14, 25-19, 25-20.
Riverside's Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with 28 assists, Veronica Andrusyshyn finished with 17 kills and 16 digs, Izzy Bluml totaled 10 kills and seven digs.
"Our team has battled adversity over the last week, but you wouldn’t know it by watching us practice and watching us compete in sets two and three," Riverside head coach Brooke Flathers said. "We are mentally and physically pushing ourselves each day to make strides to get us where we want to be in a few weeks in postseason. I thought defensively we scrapped really well tonight, and we are taking it day by day to keep making strides."
Underwood junior Delaey Ambrose dished out a team-high 21 assists.
Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen tallied 13 kills, sophomore Cassidy Cunningham blocked four shots at the net, freshman Lesley Morales-Foote collected 21 digs and junior Aliyah Humphrey served three aces.
Underwood is now 11-10 after the win and Riverside drops to 16-10.
Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home against Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley.
Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at IKM-Manning.