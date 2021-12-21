 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Wahl Optical

Girls basketball: Underwood torches Tri-Center

  • 0
Underwood Logo

Underwood Logo

Underwood girls basketball started Tuesday's home game against Tri-Center on a 14-5 run and never looked back in a 66-23 win.

The Eagles led 14-7 after the first quarter, 38-12 at halftime and 51-16 after three quarters.

"Another great team win tonight," Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. "Everyone played their role well and contributed where they could. It was a fun way to end the first half of our season."

Underwood was led in scoring by Kendra Kuck, who finished with 16 points, while Alizabeth Jacobsen added 13. Kuck also grabbed five rebounds and Aliyah Humphrey swiped five steals.

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Meya Wingert and Lydia Assman, who each finished with six points.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at home against Thomas Jefferson.

Tri-Center will play next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Riverside.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

Lynx lockdown Wolverines

The Abraham Lincoln basketball teams defeated Sioux City West on Friday at home, with the girls team winning 65-43 and the boys winning 79-42.

Eagles soar past Saintes

Eagles soar past Saintes

Underwood girls basketball limited St. Albert's offense in Monday's 44-29 home win. The Eagles held the Saintes to four points in the first qu…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert