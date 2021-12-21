Girls basketball: Underwood torches Tri-Center

Underwood girls basketball started Tuesday's home game against Tri-Center on a 14-5 run and never looked back in a 66-23 win.

The Eagles led 14-7 after the first quarter, 38-12 at halftime and 51-16 after three quarters.

"Another great team win tonight," Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. "Everyone played their role well and contributed where they could. It was a fun way to end the first half of our season."

Underwood was led in scoring by Kendra Kuck, who finished with 16 points, while Alizabeth Jacobsen added 13. Kuck also grabbed five rebounds and Aliyah Humphrey swiped five steals.

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Meya Wingert and Lydia Assman, who each finished with six points.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3 at home against Thomas Jefferson.

Tri-Center will play next at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Riverside.