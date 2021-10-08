 Skip to main content
Underwood upsets No. 14 Missouri Valley
Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey goes up to smack the ball down for one of her 21 kills against AHSTW in a match earlier this year. 

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Underwood volleyball overcame 35 kill errors on Thursday to pull the upset over Class 2A No. 15 Missouri Valley at home, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8. 

The win is the fifth in a row for the Eagles, which is the longest win streak this year for Underwood. 

Junior Delaney Ambrose dished out 35 assists and Alizabeth Jacobsen spiked down 23 kills. Both Ambrose and Jacobsen stuffed four shots at the net. 

Senior Lesley Morales-Foote tallied 17 digs. 

Missouri Valley (26-4) 23 25 19 14 8 -- 2

Underwood (12-10) 25 20 25 25 15 -- 3

