Underwood upsets No. 14 Missouri Valley

Peter Huguenin
Underwood volleyball overcame 35 kill errors on Thursday to pull the upset over Class 2A No. 15 Missouri Valley at home, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8.
The win is the fifth in a row for the Eagles, which is the longest win streak this year for Underwood.
Junior Delaney Ambrose dished out 35 assists and Alizabeth Jacobsen spiked down 23 kills. Both Ambrose and Jacobsen stuffed four shots at the net.
Senior Lesley Morales-Foote tallied 17 digs.
Missouri Valley (26-4) 23 25 19 14 8 -- 2
Underwood (12-10) 25 20 25 25 15 -- 3
