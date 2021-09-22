 Skip to main content
Underwood volleyball defeats Audubon
Underwood volleyball defeats Audubon

Underwood volleyball is now 5-1 in its last six matches after defeating Audubon on Tuesday in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-6 and 25-12 on the road. 

The win improves the Eagles record to 8-10 on the season. Underwood is now 23-6 against Audubon since 2008 and has not lost a match to the Wheelers since 2016. 

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at AHSTW. 

No stats were available for the match. 

Audubon (8-9) 18 25 6 12 -- 1 

Underwood (8-10) 25 23 25 25 -- 3

