Underwood volleyball defeats Audubon

Underwood volleyball is now 5-1 in its last six matches after defeating Audubon on Tuesday in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 25-6 and 25-12 on the road.

The win improves the Eagles record to 8-10 on the season. Underwood is now 23-6 against Audubon since 2008 and has not lost a match to the Wheelers since 2016.

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at AHSTW.

No stats were available for the match.

Audubon (8-9) 18 25 6 12 -- 1

Underwood (8-10) 25 23 25 25 -- 3