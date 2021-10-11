Underwood wins CAM tournament, Riverside takes one match

Underwood volleyball went 5-0 at the CAM invite on Saturday to claim first place. Riverside was also in the tournament and went 1-2.

Underwood's victories came over Riverside (21-19, 15-21, 15-11), Paton-Churdan (21-6, 21-5), Griswold (21-12, 21-19), CAM (21-12, 21-14) and ACGC (25-14, 25-14).

Riverside also lost to Griswold (21-17, 21-15) but defeated Paton-Churdan (21-3, 21-7).

Underwood junior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles in assists with 86. Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with 50 kills.

Sophomore Cassidy Cunningham blocked seven shots, senior Chloe Clawson stuffed six and Tayler Krueger finished with six blocks.

Senior Lesley Morals-Foote and junior Aliyah Humphrey each finished with 32 digs.

Ambrose and Cunningham served eight aces apiece.

Riverside freshman Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with 14 assists.

Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn totaled 29 kills, senior Izzy Bluml and sophomore Elyssa Amdor blocked two shots at the net, junior Madi Baldwin led with 20 digs, and junior Lili McCready and Andrusyshyn served six aces.

Both Underwood and Riverside are participating in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament this week.