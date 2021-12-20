 Skip to main content
Underwood's Vanfossan records double-double in win

Underwood's Jack Vanfossan scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 62-43 win over Missouri Valley on the road on Monday. 

He was one of three Eagles that finished with double digit points for the Eagles. 

"All around a good team effort by the Eagles," Underwood head coach Brad Blim said. Multiple contributions from everyone that got on the court." 

Underwood led 12-9 after the first quarter before going on a run to take a 31-17 lead by halftime. The Eagles stretched their led to 46-29 by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Big Reds 16-14 in the final eight minutes.  

Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby both scored 11 for Underwood. 

Missouri Valley was led in scoring by Hayden Kocour who finished with 13 points and Cole Staska added nine. 

Underwood is now 6-1 on the season and Missouri Valley is 2-6. 

Underwood is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Tri-Center. 

