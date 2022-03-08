Vande Hoef retires from basketball

Iowa Western women’s basketball coach Lindsey Vande Hoef retired from basketball Monday night.

Vande Hoef announced she will accept a position with the American Heart Association as the development director, where she hopes to continue making a difference in people’s lives.

“An opportunity has presented itself for me as the development director with the American Heart Association,” Vande Hoef said in a press release. “I hope that I can continue to make a difference in people’s lives. It was a very difficult decision to leave IWCC and the coaching profession, but at this time it is in the best interest for myself and my family to focus on the next phase of our lives."

"I would like to thank coach Vande Hoef for her years of service and commitment to Iowa Western Women’s Basketball," Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larson said in the release. "I have enjoyed working with her since my arrival to Council Bluffs and we are very sorry to see her leaving. We want to wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors as she transitions to her new career outside of coaching."

Vande Hoef coached for 19 years total and 11 years at Iowa Western. She was an assistant for four years under Jim Turgeon’s staff from 2007 to 2011, and then served as the head coach Iowa Western for seven years, where she had a career record of 160-50. Vande Hoef was 209-104 overall through her 19-year career.

Having led the Reviers to 20-win seasons six out of her seven years, she said she has many fond memories of her time at Iowa Western.

“As I reflect on my time at IWCC,” Vande Hoef said, "it has been some of the most rewarding and wonderful experiences for me and my family. I want to thank everyone who has given such unbelievable support to me during my 19 years of coaching, especially these last seven years as the head coach of the Reiver women’s basketball program.

“Coaching has provided me with incredible memories and the opportunity to coach such amazing players over the years. I have enjoyed getting to know many tremendous colleagues, parents, and fellow coaches along this journey as well. I want to thank all of you who have supported me and I will miss the Reiver family so much.”

Before coaching at Iowa Western, Vande Hoef began her coaching career as an assistant at perennial NAIA Division II power Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 2004 to 2005. She became a graduate assistant at the University of Sioux Falls from 2005 to 2007 before becoming an assistant at Iowa Western in 2007.

She was named the head coach at NCAA Division III Wisconsin at Lakeland University in 2011 and spent four seasons at the helm of their program where she remained until accepting the head coach position at Iowa Western in 2015.

Vande Hoef has produced nine NJCAA All-Americans and 30 ICCAC All-Region players, including four ICCAC Players of the Year. IWCC has also had 27 NJCAA All-Academic performers and an impressive 72 Academic All-Region student-athletes since her arrival in 2015.