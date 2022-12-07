 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Lewis Central battles Red Oak on hardwood

Highlights from the Lewis Central boys varsity basketball matchup against Red Oak at home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Red Oak's Braden Woods, left, defends as Lewis Central's Owen Thomas, right, puts a shot up during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Colby Souther, bottom left, passes after recovering a loose ball from the floor during the first quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (4) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres communicates with his team from the sideline during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal (0) takes a three-point shot during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (4) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres communicates with his team during a timeout in the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Red Oak's Braden Woods (15) defends as Lewis Central's Luke Woltmann (12) rises up to shoot during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Colby Souther (35) puts a shot up during the first quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Red Oak's Aiden Bruce (34) defends as Lewis Central's Owen Thomas (3) drives to the basket during the first quarter on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Owen Okerbloom (10) shoots during the first quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Caleb Moore, left, pulls an offensive rebound in during the first quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Nash Paulson (30) passes the ball inside during the first quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Nash Paulson (30) brings the ball upcourt during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Red Oak's Braden Woods, right, defends as Lewis Central's Owen Thomas, left, puts a shot up during the second quarter on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Lewis Central's Boston Hensley (4) looks to pass during the second quarter as the Titans host Red Oak on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
