Vikings advance to quarterfinals

AHSTW volleyball kept its season alive on Monday night in the first round of the Class 2A - Region 2 tournament, defeating Logan-Magnolia in the first round at home, 21-25, 25-17, 25-8, 26-24.

The AHSTW Vikings are now 27-9 on the season and will play at Class 2A No. 12 Treynor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Panthers are 13-5 against AHSTW since 2013, but the Vikings have won the last three matches.

AHSTW and Logan-Magnolia were close in most statistical categories, but the Vikings took advantage of 29 kill errors and served 12 aces to gain the advantage.

Senior Halle Hall spiked down a team-high 13 kills, and senior Natalie Hagadon added 11 more.

Senior Ally Meyers dished out 31 assists, sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked three shots, junior Grace Porter earned 21 digs, and Hagadon served five aces.

Logan-Magnolia finishes the season with a record of 13-15.

Junior Macanna Guritz led the Panthers in kills with 12, and senior Ruby Nolting added 10.

Junior Kattie Trozel recorded 14 assists, and Nolting finished with 11.