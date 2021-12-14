Vikings improve to .500

AHSTW girls basketball improved its record to 3-3 on Monday at home against Griswold, winning 58-20.

The Vikings used a hot second quarter to gain separation and pulled away in the third.

AHSTW led 12-9 after the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 49-20 after three. The Vikings shutout the Tigers in the fourth and scored nine of their own.

As a team, AHSTW shot 20 of 63 from the field and 7 of 26 from behind the arc. They also made 11 of 14 from the charity stripe.

They grabbed 33 rebounds, dished out 13 assist and swiped 20 steals.

Junior Ellie Peterson led her team with 17 points, sophomore Delaney Goshorn scored 11, sophomore Ella Lander added nine and sophomore Rylie Knop finished with eight.

Knop also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds, dished out five assists and swiped four steals. Goshorn also swiped four steals.

AHSTW is now 3-3 on the season.

Griswold (1-5) 9 5 6 0 -- 20

AHSTW (3-3) 12 18 19 9 -- 58