Vikings sweep home tri

AHSTW volleyball blocked 16 shots in two matches to sweep a triangular at home on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley and Griswold.

The Vikings defeated Nodaway Valley 25-16, 18-25, 15-7 and swept Griswold 25-15, 25-22.

"The girls played really well last night. Defensively, we were really strong," head coach Kelsey Muxfeldt said. "We've been working on improving our blocking, and overall we did a good job of getting touches at the net to help the back row out. The girls played as a team, passed the ball well and found the open spots on the court when we needed a point."

In the first match against Nodaway Valley, senior Ally Meyers led AHSTW in assists with 21. Senior Halle Hall tallied 13 kills, and senior Natalie Hagadon added 12.

Hagadon also blocked three shots, senior Megan Wise and Delaney Goshorn each stuffed two shots and senior Liz Cordes added a block. Meyers also led AHSTW in digs with eight and junior Grace Porter and Hagadon each finished with seven.

Hagadon served two aces to pace the Vikings.

Meyers recorded 13 assists in match two against Griswold, Hall finished with eight kills, sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked three shots, senior Darian Hansen recorded nine digs and Wise served three aces.

AHSTW is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Coon Rapids Bayard Invite.