Vikings win Southwest Valley Tournament

AHSTW volleyball went undefeated at the Corning Southwest Valley Invite on Saturday, winning all six matches to claim the team title.

The Bulldogs' victories came against Exira-EHK (25-10, 25-11), Southwest Valley (29-27, 21-10), Clarke (21-8, 21-6), Panorama (21-10, 21-14), Lenox (21-12, 21-15) and CAM (21-19, 21-11).

AHSTW is now 17-6 on the season.

Senior Ally Meyers led the Vikings with 94 assists on the day.

Senior Natalie Hagadon led the team in kills with 56, and senior Halle Hall added 32.

Senior Megan Wise and sophomore Delaney Goshorn blocked six shots apiece.

Meyers also led the Vikings in digs with 31, and junior Grace Porter added 26.

Wise and Hagadon served 12 aces each.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home against Underwood.