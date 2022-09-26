 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL: Local prep and college volleyball in action over weekend

AL at Sioux City East Invite 

Abraham Lincoln volleyball went 4-2 at the Sioux City East Invite on Saturday to claim third place. Lewis Central also played at the tournament and took sixth after finishing 2-4. 

Abraham Lincoln defeated Lewis Central 2-0 (21-18, 21-17), Sioux City East 2-0 (21-16, 22-20), Heelan 2-1 (21-18, 19-21, 15-13) and Sheldon 2-0 (21-13, 21-21) and lost to Sioux City North 2-0 (21-13, 21-12) and inton 2-0 (21-9, 21-19) 

Lewis Central defeated Sioux City Heelan 2-0 (23-21, 21-3) and Sheldon 2-0 (21-19, 21-15) and lost to Sioux City North 2-1 (21-12, 19-21, 15-7), Hinton 2-0 (21-18, 21-13) and Sioux City East 2-1 (21-16, 19-21, 15-3) 

Saintes compete at Bedford 

St. Albert went 2-2 at the Bedford Invite on Saturday, defeating Bedford 2-0 (21-13, 21-10) and Mid-Buchanan 2-1 (19-21, 21-12, 15-12) and losing to Sidney 2-0 (21-17, 21-9) and to Stanton in bracket play. 

Glenwood at Nevada Tournament 

Glenwood went 1-3 at the Nevada tournament defeating Carroll 2-1 (19-21, 21-16, 15-9) and losing to Des Moines Christian, Lake Mills and ended the day with a loss to Bondurant-Farrar in bracket play. 

AHSTW at Southwest Valley Tournament 

AHSTW went 1-2 in Corning on Saturday defeating Diagonal 2-0 (21-10, 26-24) and falling to Lenox and CAM. 

Iowa Western at Blue Dragon Show-Down

Iowa Western went 2-2 at a tournament at Hutchinson Community College on Friday and Saturday. The Reivers split a pair of matches on Friday losing to Butler 3-1 and defeating the hosts, Hutchinson CC, 3-1. 

Saturday also saw IWCC go 1-1. The opened the day with a 3-2 victory over Jefferson College before falling to Missouri State 3-1. 

