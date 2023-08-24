Blocks in the Bluffs are back. Here is The Nonpareil’s 2023 volleyball season preview.

No. 11 (5A) ABRAHAM LINCOLN

Head coach: Alyssa Jeffrey, first season

Record in 2022: 23-18

Last year’s Lynx squad reached the 5A Region 1 championship game — falling in a sweep to Ankeny — but this year, AL will be led by first-year head coach Alyssa Jeffrey.

Most recently an assistant coach at Iowa Western, where the Reivers won a national championship in 2021, Jeffrey also served as an assistant coach at Cozad and head coach at Kenesaw. She replaces seven-year head coach Katie Darrington.

Jeffrey’s roster will be led by seniors Molly Romano and Kelsi Nelson, and juniors Aubrey Sandbothe and Hutson Rau. Setter Romano led the Lynx with 816 assists, while Rau finished second in kills with 236.

The Lynx came in No. 11 in the IGHSAU preseason rankings and should be right back in the hunt for making State when postseason arrives. Replacing the contributions of Azaria Green, Jeena Carle and Josi Clark will test AL.

AHSTW

Head coach: Kelsey Muxfeldt, seventh season with Vikings (102-90)

Record in 2022: 9-25, 8th WIC

The Lady Vikes faced a severe drop off from a 27-10 record two years ago, but five of their six players to appear in all 90 sets return, led by assist-leader Halle Goodman (sophomore) and top two for the team in kills, seniors Delaneyh Goshorn (also team leader with 56 blocks) and Saydi Paulsen.

Other key contributors will be Lillian Scott, Grayson Gettler, Maegan Akers and Lauren Yates.

GLENWOOD

Head coach: Paula Carman, third season with Rams (53-35)

Record in 2022: 17-27, 6th in Hawkeye 10

Like AHSTW, the Rams took a step back last season. Just three years since their last state tournament appearance, the Rams’ goal is to get back into the top three of the Hawkeye 10 and become a more efficient skill team.

“Getting our young inexperienced players from last year to realize they are capable and keep gaining confidence each week to peak at the right time of the season,” head coach Paula Carman said. “I feel like we will be a well-balanced team statistically. Our juniors and seniors all will play an integral part of our offense and defense.”

Among those returning statistical leaders, the top two distributors — senior McKenna Koehler (473 assists) and junior Allison Koontz (326) — return.

Two of the three team leaders in kills also return — senior Zoie Carda (218) and junior Ilsa Kemling (131) — but the Rams lose team leader, junior Maddie Roenfeld (222). Two of the top three blockers – Kemling (53) and senior Danika Arnold (50) — round out an experienced Rams team.

Among players with over 100 sets played, all but Delaney Holeton return to Glenwood this year, meaning a step up in the Hawkeye 10 standings can be expected.

HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN

Head coach: Erin Gray, first season

Record in 2022: 8-10, 6th Corner Conference

The Eagles set a Heartland Christian record for wins, and Gray expects them to “meet that record and set a new one.”

We also as a team have made a goal to win the games that go to five sets and (win) the big rallies,” Gray said. “We would love to be able to compete with the teams that take us on the long haul.”

Heartland has 14 players on the roster, but with half being freshmen, Gray said the Eagles are working hard to get reps in and learn the game.

From last year’s team, four starters return — seniors McKenna McCord (moving from libero to outside hitter) and Tori Thomas (middle to outside), and juniors Jules Thomas and Kayci Brennan (team-leader in assists) — to lead the Eagles.

The Eagles will shift from a four-two to a five-one offense because of Brennan’s growth as a setter.

Junior Emma Brown returns to the team after playing as a freshman, which Gray said will help the all-around play of the team.

In a home triangular Tuesday with Thomas Jefferson and West Harrison, the Eagles were swept in both matches, exhibiting better serve reception but doomed by their own service errors.

No. 7 (4A) LEWIS CENTRAL

Head coach: Mike Bond; ninth season with Titans, 27th overall (211-73 at LC)

Record in 2022: 26-8, 2nd Hawkeye 10

Six years removed from their last state tournament appearance, the Titans goals this season are to continue improving and perform as a team.

“Some of the challenges we will face are making sure the new players on the team understand the system and feel comfortable playing at that level,” Bond said.

Among the team leaders will be A.J. Holt, Anna Strohmeier, Ashley Havermann, Haile Eickerson and Glenwood transfer Maddie Roenfeld.

Havermann led LC in kills (215), while Strohmeier was among the best blockers in the state (84) and piled up 66 service aces. Holt was dependable in digs (299) and added 58 aces.

The Titans replace five seniors who played in all 86 sets — Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Nicole Harriman, Elise Thramer and Stacy Mersick — but have the pieces to compete in a packed H-10 conference.

No. 5 (2A) RIVERSIDE

Head coach: Brooke Flathers, fourth season (71-32)

Record in 2022: 33-6, 3rd WIC, State Qualifier

For the first time in their program history, the Riverside Bulldogs made it to the state tournament last season. The program sits at arguably the highest point it’s ever been. The Bulldogs graduated four seniors — Madison Baldwin, Lili McCready, Mack Omstead-Mitchell and Veronica Andrusyshyn — from last year’s team and returns six of their nine main players from last season. That’s the good news.

The bad news — the Bulldogs had about half of their kills and offense graduate from last season. Thus, despite having good experience returning to the fold, there’s still some considerable graduated production that will need answers if Riverside is to build off last year’s historic run.

On another positive note, a good chunk of defensive leaders from last year is back including Carly Henderson and Elyssa Amdor who had a 170 digs or more last season. Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor also had some strong flashes offensively last year as well and will likely be looked upon to help lead the offense this season. Ayla Richardson returns as the team leader with 736 assists.

The Bulldogs made history, and now there are no surprises. There’s a target on this team’s back this year, and it is time to see how they carry it. Local WIC opponent Treynor, who finished 8-0 in conference play last year, will certainly give the Bulldogs a run for their money.

No. 7 (1A) ST. ALBERT

Head coach: Angie Lantz, 20th season (426-228 through 2016)

Record in 2022: 17-20

For nine seasons from 2011-19, the Saintes made the trip to Cedar Rapids seven times, consistently finishing among the elite eight throughout the 2010s.

A new decade has brought more challenges for St. Albert, but the Saintes find themselves at No. 7 in the 1A IGHSAU preseason rankings.

For head coach Angie Lantz — entering her final season in her second decade in Council Bluffs — the return of a lot of experience will help.

“(We) want to improve on last year’s play,” Lantz said. “Improve as the season goes on and have things in sync as postseason approaches. (We’re) not looking too far ahead, play in the moment.”

Two seniors have since moved on to graduation from last year, but Ella Klusman, Lily Krohn, Georgie Bohnet, Ellie Monahan, Kylie Wesack, Missy Evezic and Katelynn Hendricks return.

Bohnet and Klusman were the top two St. Albert hitters (combining for 302 kills), while Krohn and Klusman led in assists with 581 between the two.

The blocking line-up of Wesack, Evezic and Hendricks tallied up 97 blocks, while Monahan led the Saintes with 557 digs.

THOMAS JEFFERSON

Head coach: Makenna Durham, second season (2-22)

Record in 2022: 2-22

The Yellow Jackets will aim to take a step forward from two wins in each of the last two seasons. TJ loses just one senior — Samara Alcaraz — and will be led by Ava Rief, Morgan Rasmussen, Rylee Perrine, Camryn Hosick, Alexis Poole, Makena Kramer, Azalea Macklem and Carley Steinspring as returners.

The Yellow Jackets set a strong early tone by winning their first two matches against West Harrison (2-0; 25-20, 25-14) and Heartland (2-0; 25-12, 25-17). Rylee Perrine and Alexis Poole combined for 11 kills against the Hawkeyes, while no stats were recorded against the Eagles.

No. 9 (2A) TREYNOR

Head coach: Lea Crouse, second season (28-9)

Record in 2022: 28-9, WIC champions

“We have high expectations this year,” Crouse said. “We have been putting in a lot of work this offseason to prepare for this upcoming season. The WIC is always highly competitive and we have some tournaments lined up this season as well. Our goals are to compete at the top of the WIC again and have a deep postseason run.”

Crouse highlighted Riverside and Tri-Center especially as being hurdles to get past in the conference.

Leading the way in that fight is outside hitters Nora Konz and Aubree James, right side hitter Ella Tiarks and setter Haley Swanson. Tiarks (232 kills), Konz (226) and James (206) led the attack, while Swanson dished out 763 assists and served up 49 aces. University of Nebraska Omaha commit Tiarks also blocked 53 shots, but the Cardinals will face the challenge of replacing 55 from 2022 team leader Kiralyn Horton.

Alyssa Kulesa (middle) and Maili McKern (libero) are part of a “solid core” returning from last year, while Averie Carollo is expected to be an impact senior.

With so much returning production, a third straight WIC crown is in the Cards, though the Bulldogs and Trojans will push for that top spot.

TRI-CENTER

Head coach: Elizabeth Thielen, first season

Record in 2022: 23-14, 4th WIC

First year head coach Elizabeth Thielen takes over a solid Trojans team that has amassed 50 wins over the last two seasons.

Tri-Center was led in the attack by senior Mikenzie Brewer (274 kills), while junior Meya Wingert totaled an impressive 750 assists. The Trojans top three blockers — Alexis Flaherty, Brewer and Wingert — all return to fortify their defense.

Among players with at least 85 sets played last year, six of eight return for the Trojans, meaning a push for the top of the WIC is a definite possibility.

UNDERWOOD

Head coach: Liz Stein, third season (33-32)

Record in 2022: 14-20, 6th WIC

On the doorstep of State four years ago, the Eagles have dropped down in recent times but have big goals.

“Our goal is to compete for a conference championship and make a postseason run,” Stein said.

“We are a young team with a lot of girls that have little to no varsity experience. We are working on growing that confidence individually and as a team playing together. These girls have a ton of potential with hard-working, positive attitudes.”

Team leaders will be Alizabeth Jacobsen — the top hitter in the area with 431 kills, also team leader with 39 blocks — Carly Nelson, and Ruby and Alyse Petersen.

Of the 10 players to appear in at least 86 sets, just three return for the Eagles. In a loaded WIC, Underwood will be challenged but if one or two of the younger players with limited varsity experience can step up, they could fly a little higher this year.