Volleyball regionals released
Volleyball regionals released

090821-cbn-spo-volleyball-p2

Lewis Central’s Nicole Harriman (31) and Elise Thramer (22) defend as St. Albert’s Allison Narmi (8) strikes the ball during the second set on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert will be competing in the Class 1A -Region 2 and has secured the top seed and a first-round bye. Other teams in the bracket include Heartland Christian, Tri-Center, and Riverside.

St. Albert will play the winner of Fremont-Mills and Essex on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at home in the quarterfinals.

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center and Heartland Christian play in the first round at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Neola, and Riverside will bost Woodbine at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor, Underwood and AHSTW are all in the Class 2A Region 2 bracket.

AHSTW will host Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, and Treynor will host the winner of that game at 7 p.m. on Oct 20. Underwood travels to No. 14 Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Lewis Central is in the Class 4A Region 1 bracket. They'll host LeMars at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will travel to play No. 5 Glenwood at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the semifinals.

Thomas Jefferson is in the Class 5A Region 1 and will play at No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the semifinals.

Abraham Lincoln is in the Class 5A Region 2 bracket. It will travel to No. 10 West Des Moines Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a semifinal matchup.

Full regional brackets can be found online at https://ighsau.org/news/2021-regional-volleyball-pairings/

