Volleyball regionals released

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert will be competing in the Class 1A -Region 2 and has secured the top seed and a first-round bye. Other teams in the bracket include Heartland Christian, Tri-Center, and Riverside.

St. Albert will play the winner of Fremont-Mills and Essex on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at home in the quarterfinals.

Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center and Heartland Christian play in the first round at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Neola, and Riverside will bost Woodbine at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Class 2A No. 11 Treynor, Underwood and AHSTW are all in the Class 2A Region 2 bracket.

AHSTW will host Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, and Treynor will host the winner of that game at 7 p.m. on Oct 20. Underwood travels to No. 14 Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Lewis Central is in the Class 4A Region 1 bracket. They'll host LeMars at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will travel to play No. 5 Glenwood at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the semifinals.