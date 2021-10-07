Volleyball regionals released

The path to the state tournament cleared up for area and city volleyball teams on Thursday with the release of the regional tournament brackets.
Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert will be competing in the Class 1A -Region 2 and has secured the top seed and a first-round bye. Other teams in the bracket include Heartland Christian, Tri-Center, and Riverside.
St. Albert will play the winner of Fremont-Mills and Essex on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at home in the quarterfinals.
Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center and Heartland Christian play in the first round at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Neola, and Riverside will bost Woodbine at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Class 2A No. 11 Treynor, Underwood and AHSTW are all in the Class 2A Region 2 bracket.
AHSTW will host Logan-Magnolia at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, and Treynor will host the winner of that game at 7 p.m. on Oct 20. Underwood travels to No. 14 Missouri Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Lewis Central is in the Class 4A Region 1 bracket. They'll host LeMars at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will travel to play No. 5 Glenwood at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the semifinals.
Thomas Jefferson is in the Class 5A Region 1 and will play at No. 7 West Des Moines Dowling Catholic at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the semifinals.
Abraham Lincoln is in the Class 5A Region 2 bracket. It will travel to No. 10 West Des Moines Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 for a semifinal matchup.
Full regional brackets can be found online at https://ighsau.org/news/2021-regional-volleyball-pairings/.