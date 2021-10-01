Volleyball Wrap: St. Albert win five-set thriller

Junior Jenna Carle, Green and Girres all blocked five shots. Girres also led A.L. with 16 digs, and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe and freshman Hutson Rau collected 12 digs apiece.

Junior Josi Clark served three aces.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 8 a.m. today at the Urbandale Invite.

Heartland Christian falls in five

Heartland Christian volleyball fell in five sets to College View (NE), 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14.

Despite the loss head coach Heather Heffenan said she was happy with how her team performed.

"It was a great match with lots of really good rallies," she said. "Our serve receive passing was better tonight which definitely helped. Serving was great with 23 aces between everyone. Mady (Jundt) and Grace (Heffernan) did a great job at the net with offense tonight. Mckenna (McCord) and Emma (Brown) played great defense in the back, and Kayci (Brennan) did a good job improving with her setting.

"With only playing six players in five games without subbing at all they all did amazing. This was much improved from previous games, and it was a really fun match. Let me know if you need any more info."