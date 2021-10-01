Volleyball Wrap: St. Albert win five-set thriller

Class 1A No. 8 St. Albert volleyball edged out a five-set thriller against Shenandoah on the road Thursday night, winning 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 15-4.
The win improved the Saintes' record to 11-9 on the season.
Senior Maddy Horvath led St. Albert with 21 assists, and sophomore Ella Klusman dished out 16.
Senior Lainey Sheffield totaled 13 kills, senior Lauren Williams added nine, and senior Allison Narmi finished with eight.
Williams also blocked three shots and tallied a team-high 18 digs. Junior Landry Miller finished with 15 digs.
Klusman served four aces, and sophomore Georgie Bohnet served three.
St. Albert is in action next at 9 a.m. today at the Thomas Jefferson Invite.
Lynx lose nail bitter to Crusaders
Abraham Lincoln volleyball scored 22 or more points in every set but fell to Sioux City Heelan in four sets, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22.
A.L. is now 11-17 on the season.
Sophomore Molly Romano dished out a team-high 34 assists.
Senior Baylie Girres totaled 15 digs, junior Azaria Green added 12, and freshman Lydia Dix tallied 10.
Junior Jenna Carle, Green and Girres all blocked five shots. Girres also led A.L. with 16 digs, and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe and freshman Hutson Rau collected 12 digs apiece.
Junior Josi Clark served three aces.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 8 a.m. today at the Urbandale Invite.
Heartland Christian falls in five
Heartland Christian volleyball fell in five sets to College View (NE), 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 16-14.
Despite the loss head coach Heather Heffenan said she was happy with how her team performed.
"It was a great match with lots of really good rallies," she said. "Our serve receive passing was better tonight which definitely helped. Serving was great with 23 aces between everyone. Mady (Jundt) and Grace (Heffernan) did a great job at the net with offense tonight. Mckenna (McCord) and Emma (Brown) played great defense in the back, and Kayci (Brennan) did a good job improving with her setting.
"With only playing six players in five games without subbing at all they all did amazing. This was much improved from previous games, and it was a really fun match. Let me know if you need any more info."
Jundt led the Eagles with 13 kills and Heffernan finished with 12.
Brennan also dished out a team-igh 21 assists and Kelsi Fichter served nine aces.
Jundt finished with 13 digs.
Heartland Christian is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at home against Omaha Christian.
Tri-Center sweeps Riverside, unbeaten in WIC play
Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center advanced to 6-0 in Western Iowa conference play with a three-set sweep over Riverside on Thursday in Neola. The Trojans won 25-20, 25-12, 25-13.
Tri-Center improves to 16-4 on the season, and Riverside drops to 16-9.
Tri-Center senior Miranda Ring totaled 31 assists to pace to Trojans. Senior Marissa Ring finished with a team-high 11 kills, and junior Emile Sorenson sent down eight.
Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer blocked four shots at the net, and senior Tatum Carlson had 15 digs. Sorenson also served five aces.
Riverside freshman Ayla Richardson led her team with 20 assists.
Junior Veronica Andrusyshyn slammed down 12 kills, junior Madi Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 10 digs and Blum served two aces.
Tri-Center is in action next at 8:30 a.m. today at its home invite. Riverside is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Underwood.
Underwood sweeps Logan-Magnolia
Underwood volleyball won its third match in a row on Thursday night at home in a three-set sweep over Logan-Magnolia, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18.
Underwood is now 10-10 on the season, and Logan-Magnolia drops to 9-11.
Underwood junior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles with 32 assists. Junior Aliyah Humphrey and sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen each finished with 15 kills.
Humphrey also tallied 19 digs, and senior Lesley Morales-Foote finished with 14. Humphrey also served two aces.
Logan-Magnolia junior Kattie Troxel led the Panthers with 14 assists. Junior Macanna Guritz tallied a team-high eight kills, and senior Ruby Nolting finished with seven.
Sophomore Brooke Johnsen blocked four shots at the net, senior Sammi Yoder collected 12 digs, and Guritz finished with 11 digs.
Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Riverside. Logan-Magnolia plays next at 7:15 p.m. on Monday at AHSTW.
No. 11 Treynor wins thriller against No. 14 Missouri Valley
Class 2A No. 11 Treynor earned a 3-2 win over No. 14 Missouri Valley on the road, 15-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 17-15.
The win improved the Cardinals' record to 16-5.
Senior Emma Flathers led Treynor with 40 assists.
Senior Madeline Lewis tallied a team-high 15 kills, senior Kailey Rochholz tallied 13, and junior Kiralyn Horton finished with 10.
Horton also blocked three shots at the net.
Lewis tallied a team-high 17 digs, junior Delany Simpson and senior Keelea Navara finished with 16, and Flathers collected 15.
Lewis and Navara served two aces each.
Treynor is in action next at 8 a.m. today at the Thomas Jefferson Invite.