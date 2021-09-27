 Skip to main content
Vrchoticky takes silver in 100 freestyle
Council Bluffs' Elaina Vrchoticky (bottom) compete in the 100-yard freestyle event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Council Bluffs swimming competed against some of the top teams in the state at the Des Moines Lincoln Invite on Saturday including Des Moines Lincoln, Indianola and Carroll. 

Top three finishes were hard to come by, but Elaina Vrchoticky claimed a silver medal for CB in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.30 seconds. 

As a team, Council Bluffs finished in fifth place out of five teams. DM Lincoln won its own home invite.

Council Bluffs is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a dual at Atlantic. 

Team Results

1. DM Lincoln - 527

2. Indianola - 458

3. Carroll - 305

4. Boone - 270

5. Council Bluffs - 252

6. DM East - 189

7. Cedar Rapids Washington - 122

Individual Results

200 medley relay

1. DM Lincoln A - 1:56

2. Boone - 2:02

3. DM Lincoln B - 2:03

10. CB A (L. Lefeber, J. Miller, Spitznagle, Crilly) - 2:12

12. CB B (Leichtner, Hamilton, Lee, Gruber) - 2:23

200 Freestyle

1. Emma Sizemore, DM Lincoln - 2:06

2. Ellie Beagle, Carroll - 2:98

3. Hannah Groos, DM Lincoln - 2:10

10. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs - 2:22

14. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs-  2:27

200 Individual Medley

1. Emma Myers, Carroll - 2:22

2. Samantha Douds, DM Lincoln - 2:29.05

3. Kodi Cram, Indianola - 2:29.18

50 Freestyle

1. Aubrey Douds, DM Lincoln - 25.24

2. Anna Gute, Boone - 25.57

3. Olivia Bacon, Indianola - 26.36

4. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 26.65

10. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 27.87

100 Butterfly

1. Anna Gute, Boone - 1:05

2. Aubrey Edington, Indianola - 1:07.16

3. Julian Bacon, Indianola - 1:07.49

14. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs - 1:25

15. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 1:27

100 Freestyle 

1. Aubrey Douds, DM Lincoln - 54.86

2. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs - 57.30

3. Olivia Bacon, Indianola - 57.50

5. Claire Crilly, Council Bluffs - 59.27

12. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:04.93

500 Freestyle 

1. Ellie Beagle, Carroll - 5:44.31

2. Kodi Cram, Indianola - 5:47.79

3. Morgan Stour, DM East - 5:49.57

9. Camryn moon, Council Bluffs - 6:23

200 Freestyle Relay

1. Caroll - 1:48.66

2. Indianola - 1:48.95

3. Boone - 1:49.29

4. Council Bluffs A (A. Miller, Crilly ,L. Lefeber, Vrchoticky) - 1:49.43

10. Council Bluffs B (Gruber, Struebing, Hamilton, J. Miller) - 2:01

14. Council Bluffs C (A. Lefeber, Leichtner, Nelson, Lee) - 2:11

100 Backstroke

1. Hannah Gross, DM Lincoln - 1:04.89

2. Brianna Neifert, DM Lincoln - 1:08.12

3. Amelia Moorlach, Indianola - 1:09.89

7. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:13.35

10. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs - 1:18.33

12. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs - 1;22.14

100 Breaststroke

1. Emma Myers, Carroll - 1:13

2. Emma Sizemore, DM Lincoln - 1:14

3. Haylee Shaffer, DM Lincoln - 1:17

6. Jocelyn Miller, Council Bluffs - 1:21

14. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs - 1:38.10

400 Freestyle Relay 

1. DM Lincoln - 3:54

2. Carroll - 3:56.88

3. Indianola - 3:56.90

4. Council Bluffs A (A. Miller, Crilly, L. Lefeber, Vrchoticky) - 4:06

9. Council Bluffs B (Gruber, Moon, Hamilton, J. Miller) - 4:30

13. Council Bluffs C (Lee, Spitznagle, Nelson, Struebing) - 4:54

