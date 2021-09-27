Vrchoticky takes silver in 100 freestyle

Council Bluffs swimming competed against some of the top teams in the state at the Des Moines Lincoln Invite on Saturday including Des Moines Lincoln, Indianola and Carroll.

Top three finishes were hard to come by, but Elaina Vrchoticky claimed a silver medal for CB in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.30 seconds.

As a team, Council Bluffs finished in fifth place out of five teams. DM Lincoln won its own home invite.

Council Bluffs is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in a dual at Atlantic.

Team Results

1. DM Lincoln - 527

2. Indianola - 458

3. Carroll - 305

4. Boone - 270

5. Council Bluffs - 252

6. DM East - 189

7. Cedar Rapids Washington - 122

Individual Results

200 medley relay

1. DM Lincoln A - 1:56

2. Boone - 2:02

3. DM Lincoln B - 2:03