Charles Smith of Omaha set the pace in the 10K race with a 38:04 clocking. Cody Smith of Council Bluffs was tops in the 2-mile event in 13:30.

BTC holds 10K and 2-mile runs every first and third Saturdays, December through March, at 10 a.m. For the March 4 date, the annual CB 13-Mile Run will be added to the race menu. This spring BTC is celebrating 50 years of the CB 13-Mile Run as the inaugural race was held in 1973.