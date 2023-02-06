The warmer weather brought 16 area runners to Lake Manawa for the latest installment of the Bluffs Track Club Winter Run Series Saturday.
Charles Smith of Omaha set the pace in the 10K race with a 38:04 clocking. Cody Smith of Council Bluffs was tops in the 2-mile event in 13:30.
BTC holds 10K and 2-mile runs every first and third Saturdays, December through March, at 10 a.m. For the March 4 date, the annual CB 13-Mile Run will be added to the race menu. This spring BTC is celebrating 50 years of the CB 13-Mile Run as the inaugural race was held in 1973.
For more information, visit the Bluffs Track Club Facebook page.
10K Results: 1. Charles Smith, Omaha, 40-49M*, 38:04; 2. Logan Fait, Bellevue, Neb., 19-29M*, 42:14; 3. Dermot Ferry, CB, 50-59M*, 42:59; 4. John Milstead, Omaha, 30-39M*, 46:25; 5. Andrew Codney, CB, 30-39M, 51:21; 6. Jim Rogers, Omaha, 50-59M, 55:54; 7. Lauriel Fields, CB, 40-49F*, 62:05; 7. Ty Reimers, Omaha, 40-49M, 62:05.
2-Mile: 1. Cody Smith, CB, 15-18M*, 13:30; 2. Olivia Wait, CB, 14- F*, 16:08; 3. Jodi Smith, CB, 40-49F*, 16:26; 4. Rob Cubrich, Omaha, 60-69M*, 20:24; 5. Pam Car, Omaha, 50-59F*, 20:49; 6. Anna Miles, Bellevue, 60-69F*, 21:36; 7. Sheri Noar, Omaha, 60-69F, 23:33; 8. Gib Wittland, CB, 70+M*, 26:19.