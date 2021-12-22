WATCH NOW: Ram girls roll Titans in second half; Titan boys win double OT thriller

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball used a key third quarter to escape an upset-minded Lewis Central team 55-34 in Council Bluffs.

“We wore them down in the end, but Lewis Central really came ready to fight,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “They showed us right from the tip-off they were going to give us a fight. In the second half, I think we did a better job of speeding the game up to out style of play and we did a better job in the second half with rebounding and limiting their second chance opportunities.”

The Rams and Titans stayed neck and neck through the first quarter as neither team ever led by more than four.

Things remained tight through the second quarter. Both teams were held to just seven points in the second half, as Lucy Scott got a steal with six seconds to spare and floated it in for the 21-21 tie at halftime.

"I was really pleased with with our effort," Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. "We gave them a fight in the first half, but we had some good shots that just didn't go down in the second half. Credit to Glenwood though, that's a very good team and they're very well-coached."

The Rams turned up the pressure in the third quarter and went on an 8-0 run to start the frame. Senior Madison Camden hit two timely treys in the third quarter to help the Rams build a nine-point advantage by the end of the third quarter.

“Coach told us we need to win the battles on the boards and that’s what we did in the second half,” Camden said. “On offense, our teammates kept finding us well and kept moving the ball around and looking to pass inside the arc to open up shots behind the arc and it worked greatly.”

Camden hit five threes to finish her night with 15 points.

The Rams defense never let up as they outscored the Titans 34-13 in the second half to end the 2021 portion of their season with a win and a 6-1 record.

“I feel like we're doing really well and I like where we are heading into the break,” Rams junior Jenna Hopp said. “We’re playing a lot of new girls this season and I think we’re all adjusting to our new spots really well. The biggest thing I think is to continue getting better on defense. Our offense has done well, but there’s always room for improvement, but our biggest thing is defense.”

Hopp had game-best of 21 points. Brooke Larsen led the Titans with 11 points.

Glenwood (7-1) 14 7 15 19 – 55

Lewis Central (5-4) 14 7 6 7 – 34

Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 21, Madison Camden 15, Kennedy Jones 8, Abby Hughes 6, Brynlee Arnold 5

Lewis Central: Brooke Larsen 11, Lucy Scott 10, Kylee Brown 10, Jordan Petersen 3

Titan boys win double OT thriller

In the boys' game, the Titans held off the Rams in a fight to the finish, beating Glenwood 74-67 in two overtimes.

“We found a way to win,” Titans coach Dan Miller said. “Our free throws (shooting) at times found ways to keep Glenwood in the game, but free throws have been a problem for us. But I feel like we did just enough to win and got some crucial defensive stops in the second overtime and we were able to stretch things out. It was a great high school basketball game, very entertaining and Glenwood played really hard and we were able to make just enough plays to get by them.”

Lewis Central scored the first six points of the game and finished the first quarter with a 7-0 run to take a 15-7 lead after a quarter of play. The Rams and Titans then lit up the scoreboard through the second quarter for 30 combined points. However, the Titans still held a six-point, 29-23 lead at the break.

“It was a tough battle all the way through,” Titan senior forward Wyatt Hatcher said. “Glenwood is always a really good team and it was hard to keep them down when their crowd got up. We have dealt with a packed gym in a while since COVID, but I thought we kept our composure well, and not let them get too much momentum.”

The Rams went on a late 12-3 run in the third quarter to take a slight lead at 42-41 with two minutes left in the quarter. The Titans would score the final four points of the third quarter to retake the lead 45-42 by the quarter’s end.

After a slow first three minutes, the Rams went on an 8-0 put the Rams up 49- 45, but the Titans answered with a 9-2 run to regain the lead 54-51 with two minutes to go.

Ram senior Jayme Fritts tied the score with a 3 with a minute remaining. With under 5.6 seconds left and the score tied 56-56, Glenwood got a defensive stop and a chance to win the game, but a last-second floater rimmed out, sending the teams to overtime.

The Titans scored the first five points of the first overtime before junior Caden Johnson hit a three for the Rams that made it a two-point ball game with 52 seconds left. Soon after, Tommy Johnson made a three to put Glenwood up 62-61. A moment later Johnson made a free throw to put the Rams up 63-61 with 9.7 left in overtime as part of a 7-0 Rams run.

The Titans then had a chance to tie the game, and after two misses, Wyatt Hatcher on a third-chance shot tied the game as the buzzer sounded to force a second overtime.

“It was hard to get things going late in that first overtime,” Hatcher said. “I just saw Nick (Miller) and could see he came in a little recklessly. He put up a couple shots in that sequence before I got it. I noticed no one was around me so I went right back up and got the bucket we needed.”

Hatcher finished the night with 20 points to lead Lewis Central.

Caden Johnson led the Rams and all scorers with 33 points.

The Rams shooting went cold in the second overtime, as the Rams made just one field goal in the frame, while the Titans lit up the board for 11 points to beat the Rams for their final game of 2021.

The Rams and Titans both stand at 4-3 overall heading into the holiday break.

Glenwood (4-3) 7 16 19 14 7 4 – 67

Lewis Central (4-3) 15 14 16 11 7 11 – 74

Glenwood: Caden Johnson 33, Zac Kelsey 13, Tommy Johnson 6, Logan Eckheart 6, Jayme Fritts 5, Grant VonEssen 2, Risto Lappala 2

Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher 20, Cole Arnold 19, Nick Miller 11, Colby Souther 11, JC Dermody 6, Trenton Johnette 4, Devin Nailor 3