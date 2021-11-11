WATCH NOW: Titans explode in second half to gash Go-Hawks

The second quarter turned out to be a battle of field position as neither offense was forced three and out but no points went on the board. Waverly-Shell Rock missed a 28-yard field goal in the final three seconds of the half to keep the score at 7-7 at the break.

The Go-Hawks came out of the halftime break firing and eventually marched all the way to the Titan’s 18-yard line. The LC defense stood strong and kept Waverly-Shell Rock out of the end zone to force a 33-yard field goal attempt, which went through the upright to give Waverly-Shell Rock their first lead of the day at 10-7.

“It was a tough first half and it was a great game,” Braylon Kammrad said. “We still knew we could break one open and we responded right after their field goal and broke off some big plays to put it away.”

The Titans, who hadn’t scored since their second drive of the game, needed an answer. They found one. Senior running back Jonathan Humpal came alive in the run game and immediately after a 20-yard run from Humpal, Kammrad found Luciano Fidone for a 40-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead 14-10 midway through the third quarter.

The play seemingly opened the floodgates for the Titan offense.