Week 0 Football Fix

Underwood at Lewis Central

When: 7 p.m. Thursday at Titan Stadium

The Word: While some may look at this game as a 4A school versus a 2A school and call it lopsided this game shows plenty of signs of where this game should be interesting and competitive.

Both teams have one of the best quarterbacks in the state and should have some good weapons to work with once again. However, both teams lost a bit of power on the offensive and defensive lines. This game should test both teams to see exactly where things stand on the line of scrimmage.

“Up front, we both graduated some guys but also have a good core intact yet,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “There’s going to be some interesting match-ups for us, and we’re eager to see how we hold up, but we’re really excited about our guys and the progression they’ve had over the past 12 months and now they get to show us what they can do.”

As mentioned earlier Alex Ravlin and Justin Kammrad undoubtedly stand as two of the top quarterbacks in the state regardless of classification.

“You watch Alex on film and he’s an electric athlete,” Kammrad said. “Their entire offense is really going to revolve around what he can do and produce. Our biggest thing defensively, in terms of defending him, is to play assignment sound football. We have to cover the right gaps, pressure the right areas and limit their off-script plays.”

The defending 4A champions already made it clear they’re not going to say the words repeat. With that said from the preseason perspective, there’s no reason to believe that the Titans won’t at least be in the conversation again this season. As every coach will say though, this is a long season and as high expectations likely are at L.C. again the Titans are only worried about step one on Thursday night.

“Every year is always exciting,” Kammrad said. “Every year it’s a new group of guys who have been eager for this chance to play under the Thursday night or Friday night lights. This time of year is really fun and I’m excited these guys play and get out there again after a great season ago and see what we can accomplish this year.”

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Gale Wickersham Stadium

The Word: It’s been four years since Kevin Culjat was a head coach under the Friday night lights in Council Bluffs. That was back with St. Albert, where Culjat led the Falcons to multiple UNI-Dome appearances and state championships.

Now begins a new era not just for Culjat, but for Yellow Jacket football. The TJ faithful are excited to see what the future can hold with this program and this game is the debut of it all, and to have it in the comforts of home makes this game all that more exciting to the Yellow Jackets.

“It’s awesome to be back on the sidelines again,” Culjat said. “I’ve gotten out of coaching a couple of times and it’s always been the kids that bring me back. It’s been exciting to be around the kids again, I think we have a great coaching staff and these kids have been working hard. They’re the reason I came back, that and Friday night, under the lights, there’s nothing quite like it.”

Neither team had the season they hoped for last year. Thomas Jefferson defeated Des Moines Hoover to avoid a winless season which was not a fate the Wolverines were able to avoid last season.

The Wolverines went away from their tradition I-Formation last season and went more with a spread look, with this being the first game of the season, it will be interesting to see what they come out with, but regardless of what it is, Culjat says that TJ just needs to keep it simple. If they do then they like their chances to start the season on a positive note.

“The guys have done an excellent job of working towards this moment,” Culjat said. “They’ve started working out earlier this February and now are practicing hard and are doing something that they haven’t been asked before and the guys have responded well. They’re all excited to get started and open the season at home.”

You can feel the excitement and optimism for this Yellow Jacket team, it’s a level of excitement that the Yellow Jacket faithful may not have had in a while and this game provides a great opportunity for Thomas Jefferson, this will be the first step in showing just how exciting this season and Yellow Jacket football can be.

“We expect a lot of fans to be here,” Culjat said. “I think these kids are ready to go. We’ve been preparing for a lot of different things this week and based on all the schemes West ran last year we’re still not fully sure of what we’ll see. So our kids are going to have to be ready to come out playing fast and assignment sharp football.”