Treynor 41 St. Albert 0: The Cardinal's offense was clicking on all cylinders as they spoiled the Falcon’s home opener at Al Lieber Field in Council Bluffs.

Karson Elwood scored twice for the Cardinals as he caught a 29-yard touchdown and ran for a 53-yard touchdown. Ben Casey threw for 131 yards and three touchdown passes and Dan Kinsella ran in two touchdowns from 37 and three yards out.

Treynor (1-0) will play at Tri-Center (0-1) next week in Neola at 7 p.m. while St. Albert will host West Monona (0-1) at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central 21 Harlan 20: Check online in the high school sports section for a full game recap of this game.

Denison-Schleswig 38 Thomas Jefferson 14: The Monarchs offense rolled out to a 17-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and though the Jackets toughened up and allowed just one score in the second quarter. The Monarch made it 38-0 by the end of the third quarter before TJ would score twice in the fourth.

TJ (0-1) will play out of state next week as they head to Omaha South (0-1) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Abraham Lincoln 28 Sioux City West 13: The Lynx opened the year with a road win over the Wolverines in Sioux City.

The Wolverines scored first to put some early pressure on the Lynx. Etienne Higgins knotted up the score with a touchdown run then soon after put the Lynx in front after a 50-yard pass to Cael Hansen. Higgins would find Hansen again for a 27-yard touchdown pass to hold a 21-7 halftime lead. Higgins then connected a bomb to Isaiah Lusajo for a 70-yard touchdown and would fend off the Wolverines to earn their first win of the season.

Abraham Lincoln (1-0) will host Bishop Heelan (1-0) next week at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 7 p.m.

Glenwood 28 Sioux City East 24: Class 4A No. 10 Glenwood won a thriller at home Class 5A No. 10 Sioux City East.

After a scoreless first quarter, the fireworks began. Trent Patton scored the first touchdown for the Rams, but the Black Raiders scored the next 10 points to take the lead. Patton would find the end zone again to put Glenwood back in front, but East responded to take the lead right back 17-14. Kayden Anderson then served a 55-yard pass play to Patton for his third touchdown of the night to take a 21-17 lead into the final quarter.

The Black Raider took the lead again with an early fourth-quarter touchdown, but the Rams responded again with a touchdown from Payton Longmeyer with 8:36 left in the game to take the lead back and for good this time as the defense stood strong to silence East for the rest of the night. Kayden Anderson threw for 219 yards and a TD.

Glenwood (1-0) will head to Atlantic (1-0) for their game next week for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

AHSTW 64 Tri-Center 27: Class 1A No. 6 AHSTW offense clicked on all cylinders, primarily with the run game which accounted for over 300 yards total and five touchdowns.

Luke Sternberg had 152 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground while also returning two kickoffs to the house from 90 and 94 yards out. Camden Soukup added to the ground attack with 183 yards rushing and two more touchdowns.

Carter Kunze ran for 110 yards for TC, and Isaac Wohlhuter threw for 191 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

The Vikings (1-0) will look to keep building momentum as they head to Oakland to play Riverside (1-0) at 7 p.m. The Trojans (0-1) will head home next week to host Treynor (1-0) for a 7 p.m. game.

Van Meter 21 Underwood 14: Class 1A No. 2 Underwood scored the first two touchdowns of the game, but Class 2A No. 1 Van Meter rallied back to score the final 21 points of the game to beat the Eagles in Underwood.

Garrett Luett was 19-of-25 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown pass to Mason Boothby, and Maddox Nelson had a rushing touchdown.

Underwood (0-1) will look to capture their first win next week as they go on the road to play Class 2A No. 9 Kuemper Catholic (0-1) at 7 p.m.

Riverside 40 West Monona 0: The Bulldogs flattened the Spartans in Onawa to begin the new season 1-0.

Grady Jeppesen threw 15 for 18 and 167 yards and three touchdowns and ran in a touchdown as well to lead the offense. Taven Moore, Cole Jeppesen, and Jaxon Gordon all had touchdown catches. Gordon also had a strong showing with 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 24 carries. The Bulldog defense also forced three turnovers including two interceptions from Davis Bramman.

Riverside will host Class 1A No. 6 AHSTW (1-0) next week in Oakland for their next test at 7 p.m.