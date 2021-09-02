Week 2 Prep Football Fix

“Carlisle is very similar to us in week one,” Kammarad said. “They didn’t put a lot of points on the board, but they still moved the ball up and down the field and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. This is a really tough team, we’ve played them in the past and they’re going to be well-coached and well-disciplined and are going to cause some issues with their offense. Last time we played them, we played a really tight game, so we know this is going to be a challenge.”

Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South

Records: Omaha South 0-1; Thomas Jefferson 0-1

Last week: Omaha South lost to Norfolk (NE) 34-6; Thomas Jefferson lost to Abraham Lincoln 34-16

When: 7 p.m. at Collin Field in Omaha, NE

The Word: Penalties were a killer last week for the Yellow Jackets as they opened their season with a defeat. The Yellow Jackets are now presented with a new and exciting opportunity to head out of state and look to get one in the win column.