Week 2 Prep Football Fix

Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
Records: Denison-Schleswig 1-0; Abraham Lincoln 1-0
Last week: Denison Schleswig defeated Carroll 28-7; Abraham Lincoln defeated Thomas Jefferson 34-16
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Gale Wickersham Stadium
The Word: The Lynx started their first-ever season as a 5A school with a win over inner-city rival Thomas Jefferson and better yet, remain at the Wick for another two weeks with their next test being against a Monarch team that forced five turnovers against the Tigers last week in Carroll. Taking care of the ball will be a key thing against the Monarch’s opportunistic defense.
“We always talk about what are the keys to the game and every game is different,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “At the same time though football is football, and it really is about what are the turnover margins which are always big, and then who gets the explosive plays. I give props to Denison who played a good game that night, I’m sure Carroll would say some of those mistakes were self-inflicted, but it’s still something to take note of and it should be a great ball game.”
While the Lynx were labeled as the visitors in last week’s, this will be the second of three straight contests at The Wick.
“Our schedule works out pretty nicely for us early on,” Wolfe said. “You got to protect your house and that’s something we’ve stressed this week. We’re now on our second year here, where we’ve started 1-0, but we’re staying hungry and thinking let’s not get complacent, and let’s get to 2-0. Just going 1-0 as a team each week while improving ourselves individually.”
Carlisle at Lewis Central
Records: Carlisle 0-1; Lewis Central 0-1
Last week: Carlisle lost to Winterset 26-3; Lewis Central lost to Harlan 36-29
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium
The Word: Week one ended with controversy and heartbreak for the Titans as their revenge bid against Harlan came up short. Week one still stings a bit, but preparing for a home opener against Carlisle is a chance to put last week’s heartbreaker further behind them.
“There’s still a lot of takeaways from game one,” Titans coach Justin Kammarad said. “Our main focus this week was to correct those mistakes. We’re taking a lot of pride in the fact that each guy has a lot they can improve on and that’s been our motivation this week.”
This will be one of two straight games at home for the Titans before hitting the road again. However, the Titans are not about to overlook this Carlisle team who in the past has proven to be no easy task.
“Carlisle is very similar to us in week one,” Kammarad said. “They didn’t put a lot of points on the board, but they still moved the ball up and down the field and did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. This is a really tough team, we’ve played them in the past and they’re going to be well-coached and well-disciplined and are going to cause some issues with their offense. Last time we played them, we played a really tight game, so we know this is going to be a challenge.”
Thomas Jefferson at Omaha South
Records: Omaha South 0-1; Thomas Jefferson 0-1
Last week: Omaha South lost to Norfolk (NE) 34-6; Thomas Jefferson lost to Abraham Lincoln 34-16
When: 7 p.m. at Collin Field in Omaha, NE
The Word: Penalties were a killer last week for the Yellow Jackets as they opened their season with a defeat. The Yellow Jackets are now presented with a new and exciting opportunity to head out of state and look to get one in the win column.
“I called over two years ago to see if they would be interested,” Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “Their coach and I were both assistants on the T.J. staff earlier, so we know each other well. I contacted him to see if it would be possible for our two states to work it out and originally we were going to play last year but didn’t because of COVID. We were able to get it rescheduled for this year and we’re really excited for this game.”
The Yellow Jackets will look to even the season as they head across the Missouri River to take on a Packers team that had trouble shutting down the rushing attack in their first contest. “We didn’t rush the ball great against A.L. so that’s been a big focus for us this week to sure up our rushing attack,” Anderson said. “Our passing game was solid, we just couldn’t get our running game going to be more balanced. Hopefully this week we can take advantage of what seems like was, at least in week one, a weak point for Omaha South.”
Riverside at St. Albert
Records: Riverside 1-0; St. Albert 0-1
Last week: Riverside defeated Red Oak 41-20; St. Albert lost 35-2 to Treynor
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
The Word: The first game was not what the Falcons were hoping for as the Falcons were held to just 117 yards of total offense in week one at Treynor. On the positive side, the defense played well and only gave up one offensive touchdown in the first three quarters before the floodgates opened. This week puts the Falcons up against another quality team in Riverside.
“Riverside is a tremendous football team,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “Their quarterback can throw it all over the yard and then they have a nice running back who compliments him well and can do a little bit of everything. The biggest thing we need to do is align, know our assignment and execute, it’s as simple as that. Regardless if you’re taking on a 1,100-yard rusher or a sophomore who’s just coming onto the scene, if you do these things positive things are going to happen.
Another plus for St. Albert is getting to play its home opener against a quality Riverside team who beat a Class 2A Red Oak squad, Driver, and the Falcons look at this as a golden chance to bounce back on to the right track.
“Al Leber Field is always a special place, Al lived just a couple houses down from me so I’m always excited to play there, hopefully, the kids are too and we always talk about the right way to represent St. Albert on this field and having a big stage like this, there’s nothing better.”