The week three action in Council Bluffs is headlined by St. Albert at Underwood, while a clash of 2-0 Cardinals takes place as Treynor hosts Clarinda. TJ also comes off a dominant 54-0 win.

Who: Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines East

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Bishiop Heelan 57-13, Des Moines East lost to Des Moines Lincoln 26-8

Records: Lynx 1-1, Scarlets 0-2

Where: DM East Williams Stadium in Des Moines

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: After a bright start, the Lynx ran into the Bishop Heelan buzzsaw, allowing 367 rushing yards in a 44-point loss. The Crusaders scored 29 by the end of the first and had 50 at halftime. Needless to say it's not what the Lynx were hoping for last week, but all they can do now is learn from it and focus on their next test.

"The biggest thing this team learned last week was we have to keep playing no matter what," Lynx coach Peter Kilburg said. "We have to compete every play and just get better. We have to push through harder when we face those moments of adversity."

The Scarlets have been a balanced on offense, passing for 340 yards and running for 264 thus far. AL, led by dual-threat quarterback Etienne Hughes (334 passing yards, 4 TDs; 120 rushing yards, 1 TD) and leading tackler Caden Dorr (12.5 total tackles, 4 for loss), defeated Des Moines East 10-6 last year, and lately have had the the Scarlet's number as the Lynx have won the last three in the series, and believe they can make it for after Friday.

"We're excited for this game," Kilburg said. "We've had a really good week of practice. We're happy with where we're at so far this week. We learned a couple things from last week. We've looked at East's film and they've gotten down early in both their games so far which has forced them into the passing game early. We'll we can do the same and stop their run game and force them to pass and let our defensive ends pin their ears back and get after the quarterback and let our secondary make some plays."

Who: Lewis Central at ADM

Last Week: Lewis Central lost to Creston 22-20, ADM beat Winterset 49-27

Records: Titans 1-1, Tigers 2-0

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 7 in Class 4A

Where: ADM High School Tiger Stadium in Adel

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: The Titans, after defeating 3A No. 1 Harlan, fell to Class 3A's No. 7 Panthers. For the second straight week, LC got off to a slow start on offense, struggling to a 7-6 lead at halftime. Quarterback Brady Hetzel was also intercepted twice in the loss, and two missed field goals ultimately proved to be the decider. The Titans are focusing on how they can fix these miscues and start stronger as they have plenty of tough compotetion ahead.

The Tigers have put up 877 rushing yards in just two games, averaging 11.7 yards per carry. The Titans will need to be strong up front to slow down the run.

Special teams might prove decisive as well, with ADM averaging 27.2 yards per return, something that can quickly flip the field. Long story shorter this Tiger team can make bg plays in bunches. It's a great opportunity for the Titans to get back on track, but they know this will take a clean, and full team effort.

Who: St. Albert at Underwood

Last Week: St. Albert beat West Monona 24-8, Underwood beat Kuemper Catholic 24-14

Records: Both teams 1-1

Where: Eagle Stadium in Underwood

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Both Falcons and Eagles bounced back with two-score wins after season-opening defeats.

In their win over West Monona, St. Albert got big games from Owen Marshall (10-for-13, 149 yards, 2 TDs passing; 7 carries, 92 yards rushing), Kyle Irwin (29 carries, 134 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 22 yards; 1/1 field goals, 3/3 extra points) and receivers Tony Busch and Parker Heisterkamp (both received Marshall’s TD throws, combined for 119 yards). The offense showed some great flashes.

"We had a great week of preperation and the guys came out and executed the gameplan aklmost flawlessly," Falcons coach Donnie Woods said. "It took us a minute to get going offensivley, but that's normal for early in the season, especially with kids learning a new offense. It was great to see the kids have success after working hard."

Underwood, in their 10-point win over Class 2A No. 10 Kuemper Catholic, sophomore QB Garrett Luett was 18-for-29 for 223 yards, two TDs, while senior running back Maddox Nelson put up 160 yards on 31 carries and one TD on the ground. Junior Sam Schoening totaled six tackles and an interception to lead the Underwood defense.

The local teams, separated by just 13 miles along the Old Railroad Highway, meet again. Underwood dominated last year's meeting 57-7 and has won the last four meetings. St. Albert's last win over the Eagles was a 51-13 win in 2011.

"It's easy to look at their ranking and for some to think we don't have a shot," Woods said. "One of the first things I told the kids was we will never enter any game thinking we are going to lose. We prepare to win. We feel like we have a great gameplan put together for offense and defense that should grant us some success. We're going to be challenged, but we tell the the players to believe in the game plan, believe in each other, and force them to make mistakes whil not making any mistakes ourselves, you never know what can happen."

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs. Storm Lake

Last Week Thomas Jefferson beat Omaha South 54-0, Storm Lake lost to Boone 37-20

Records: Both teams 1-1

Where: Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Following a tough week one defeat, the Yellow Jackets swarmed the Packers, scoring 28 in the second quarter and pitching a shut-out on D.

Everything was clicking for the Yellow Jackets in this win. Victor Atupra ran a punt back 55 yards for six, and the Jackets were a pick-six machine: Mayson Kramer (92 yards), Bradlee Whitsel (35 yards) and Noah Phillips (45 yards) as each ran back an INT for a touchdown. Devin Davis-Conti ran for two TDs, while QB Jayden Fujii passed and ran for a touchdown each. Davis-Conti also had three of the team’s 8.5 tackles for loss in a dominant performance.

"Last week was a lot of fun," Yellow Jacket coach Jerimiah Watters said. "I've told a lot of people already, but I wasn't as sitisfied with the win as I should be, because there wa still a lot of miscues. Being blunt about it, some wrong formations and wrong plays by some guys that left another couple touchdowns off the board. In the end though the defense and special teams played lights out and the offense still did enough to get us the win."

The Jackets will continue to depend especially on the senior running back/linebacker and hope to replicate at least part of their turnover production. The Tornadoes have put up 468 passing yards, averaging 12 yards per completion, scoring six touchdowns in the air and throwing zero INTs.

The Yellow Jacket took a step last week, they have a chance to take another as they look to win back to back regular season games for the first time since 2019.

"It's been some time since a TJ team has done that," Watters said. "We need our defense to be lock down once again. Top to bottom, they played lights out last week, when you win the turnover battle by as much as we did that's always going to be huge for us. Hopefully special teams can remain explosive. Our biggest thing right now is to eliminate the miscues on offense and in our passing game. Everyone was still a little disappointed in that last week and we need to take that to the next level.

"Their quarterback makes great reads and that's half the battle. Their recievers have broken tackles and that's how you win games at this level. We have to slow that down, and we feel like we have an electric defensive back unit and we'll need them to ball out again and the get pressure on their quarterback to force hi into quick decisions."

Heading out of Town

1A No. 5 AHSTW at Kuemper Catholic

Following a dominant win over Riverside, the Vikings will look to continue their winning ways against the 0-2 Knights, who have already taken on two ranked teams prior to this week.

With 227 passing yards and 258 rushing, plus six total TDs, Vikings junior QB Camden Soukup has had a strong start to the season. Luke Sternberg had a big game in week two, running for 89 yards and two TDs and returning an interception 41 yards for six. Leading tackler Nick Denning (21 total, 20 solo) also returning an INT 82 yards in week one.

4A No. 5 Glenwood at 3A No. 3 Harlan

The Rams had their way with the Trojans, scoring 28 in the first quarter and all 47 in the first half. QB Kayden Anderson was nearly perfect (10-for-11, 186 yards, 2 TDs), and Payton Longmeyer was on the receiving end of five of those passes for 102 yards and both scores. A Cole Staudt pick-six was evidence of a dominant Glenwood defensive effort. Now, they face a tough Cyclones team coming off a bounce-back win over Denison-Schleswig.

Riverside at A No. 8 South Central Calhoun

Following a tough loss to AHSTW, the Bulldogs face a 2-0 Titans team that averages 15.1 passing yards per completion and has piled up 545 rushing yards. The Bulldogs will look to get their offense rolling like they did in week one to try and get back in the win coulmn.

Treynor vs. 2A No. 5 Clarinda

Treynor QB Ben Casey completed 17-of-26 passes for 187 yards and three TDs, while Danny Kinsella ran for 71 yards and two TDs in their win over Tri-Center. Returning home, they face a 2-0 Clarinda team with 507 rushing yards in a clash of Cardinals.

Clarinda used some fourth quarter heroics to knock off Treynor last year, and despite graduating a a chunk of last year's production Clarinda has earned a spot in the top five rankings of Class 2A

Tri-Center at West Monona

The Trojans fell to Treynor 35-6 last week, and look to earn their first win of the season against an 0-2 West Monona team with losses to Riverside and St. Albert by a combined score of 64-8 (Trojans outscored 99-33 thus far).

The Trojans have won the last two meetings and after losing against two solid squads, need this one before starting district play next week.