Week 3 Prep Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln vs Glenwood
Records: Abraham Lincoln 2-0, Glenwood 1-1
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Denison-Schleswig 46-36; Glenwood defeated Atlantic 38-0
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Abraham Lincoln needed a come-from-behind victory to defeat Denison-Schleswig last week. A.L. is looking to stay unbeaten against possibly its toughest opponent yet.
"I just know this is a big football game for us," head coach John Wolfe said. "Glenwood has been traditionally been a tough opponent that we haven't fared well against. I also know in order to get to 3-0 that's who we have to beat."
Glenwood uses a heavy dose of running offensively with two rushed over 100 yards through two games and over 400 yards total as a team.
Junior Tate Mayberry leads the Rams with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Rams have also shown the ability to throw the ball with multiple quarterbacks. Mayberry also leads the team in passing with 110 yards through the air on seven completions. The main target for Glenwood has been junior Cody Krause, who has four receptions for 77 yards.
"(Mayberry) is a really athletic kid," Wolfe said. "They've got plenty of athletes."
Glenwood's defense struggled in week one giving up 52 points and 356 yards, before correcting in week two to shutout Atlantic and hold the Trojans to 179 yards.
"I think we have to execute and be efficient," Wolfe said. "Sure, they've given up some points, but it looks like Indianola is a pretty solid football team. ... We just have to do what we do and we have to do it well. I know it sounds really basic there, but we've got to come out and execute or offensive and make adjustments to what they present us accordingly."
Lewis Central vs Norwalk
Records: Lewis Central 1-1, Norwalk 2-0
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Carlisle 70-22; Norwalk defeated Des Moines Lincoln 35-14
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Titan Stadium
Rankings: Norwalk is No. 5 in Class 4A; Lewis Central is No. 8 in Class 4A
The Word: Norwalk junior quarterback Landon Hochstein has proven to be one the best quarterbacks in Class 4A, throwing for six touchdowns and 356 yards through two games. He has also rushed for two touchdowns.
Lewis Central hopes to slow him down in week three when the two schools meet.
"They're a very well-coached football team," L.C. head coach Justin Kammrad said. "They present a different challenge than what we saw last week. They're going to be three and four wide. They're going to throw the ball a lot more and have a quarterback run game.
"Defensively it's going to be a team that runs a 3-4 and brings multiple guys every time. It's a lot different than what we saw last week."
Like Lewis Central, Norwalk has some D-I talent of its own in Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, who has committed to the University of Iowa.
The Warriors spread the ball out. Six different players have caught passes.
"(Hochstein) is an extremely athletic kid," Kammrad said. "He's a big, tall, strong kid. He throws the ball well, throws it accurately, which obviously is a plus. He has the ability when things break down to be able to scramble and get yards. "
Juniors Dillon Ranck and Braedon Carlson lead the receiving core with eight catches each. Ranck has 148 yards and Carlson has 118 and three touchdowns.
Norwalk hasn't been as dangerous on the ground with only 169 rushing yards, 85 of which come from Hochstein.
Norwalk's defense is allowing 22.5 points and 236 yards per game.
St. Albert vs Underwood
Records: St. Albert 0-2, Underwood 2-0
Last Week: St. Albert lost to Riverside 49-36; Underwood defeated Clarinda 47-7
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
Rankings: Underwood is No. 2 in Class 1A; St. Albert is unranked
The Word: Underwood junior quarterback has been a highlight machine through two games, passing for 531 yards and four touchdowns and rushing two more.
Slowing him down will be the key for the Falcons on Friday night.
"They like to throw vertical," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "They do a really nice job running the football and their quarterback does a really nice job. Once they run the football they want to play action you and then throw vertical. He does a really nice job of hitting the open receiver, reading the coverages and doing those type of things."
Ravlin also spreads the ball out. All four touchdown passes have been to different receivers and nine different players have receptions.
Seniors Scott Pearson and Collin Brandt lead the Eagles in receiving yards with 164 and 134 apiece.
"They're going to put up their points," Drive said. "They're a nice football team and we just have to do our best to contain them and make them earn everything they get."
Underwood's defense has also been tough, holding opponents to just over 10 points a game.
"They're a really good football team. They can run, hit and play defense," St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "They do a really nice job of spreading the ball around offensively. They're really well coached.
"I would put our schedule up against anyone in Class A to start the year. We haven't had the results that we wanted put we play hard. Our big thing this week is we're going to have to align, know our assignment and execute that assignment to the best of our ability and let the chips fall where they may."
Thomas Jefferson vs Carroll
Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-2, Carroll 1-1
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Omaha South 43-22, Carroll defeated Gilbert 24-7
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Carroll Athletic Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Thomas Jefferson will be looking for its first win of the year, but will have to get through Carroll senior quarterback Ethan Lengeling and company to do so.
"Carroll is a pretty aggressive team, especially defensively," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "They like to attack and blitz quite a bit. We're working on some stuff with that. They have a good solid running game."
Both T.J. and Carroll receive a lot of offense from their quarterbacks.
Lengeling has passed for 206 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one. The other offensive weapon for the Tigers is sophomore running back Cooper Ludwig, who has rushed for 199 yards.
"(Ludwig) is pretty athletic and agile," Anderson said. "They do a variety of things to give you some different looks. They don't run a ton of formations, but they move some receivers around to try to move the defense around. Essentially they try to get him the ball in a few different way and use formations to make it look multiple when it really isn't."
Senior Nick Macke has been the main target of Lengeling, catching five passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Senior Zack Dirkx has nine receptions and 63 yards.
Carroll's defense has also caused teams fits. The Tigers held Gilbert to just four rushing yards last week.
Anderson pointed to the battle in the trenches as a key component of the game.
"We feel we match up with them pretty well from an athleticism stand point," Anderson said. "It's just a matter of line plat that's going to be a big factor either way."