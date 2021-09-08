Week 3 Prep Football Fix

"Carroll is a pretty aggressive team, especially defensively," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "They like to attack and blitz quite a bit. We're working on some stuff with that. They have a good solid running game."

Both T.J. and Carroll receive a lot of offense from their quarterbacks.

Lengeling has passed for 206 yards and a touchdown and rushed for one. The other offensive weapon for the Tigers is sophomore running back Cooper Ludwig, who has rushed for 199 yards.

"(Ludwig) is pretty athletic and agile," Anderson said. "They do a variety of things to give you some different looks. They don't run a ton of formations, but they move some receivers around to try to move the defense around. Essentially they try to get him the ball in a few different way and use formations to make it look multiple when it really isn't."

Senior Nick Macke has been the main target of Lengeling, catching five passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Senior Zack Dirkx has nine receptions and 63 yards.

Carroll's defense has also caused teams fits. The Tigers held Gilbert to just four rushing yards last week.

Anderson pointed to the battle in the trenches as a key component of the game.

"We feel we match up with them pretty well from an athleticism stand point," Anderson said. "It's just a matter of line plat that's going to be a big factor either way."