Week 5 Prep Football Fix

Lewis Central vs Thomas Jefferson
Records: Lewis Central 2-2, Thomas Jefferson 0-4
Last Week: Lewis Central lost to Denison-Schleswig 49-22, Lewis Central lost to Indianola 14-9
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 7 Class 4A, Thomas Jefferson is unranked
The Word: Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson kickoff the start to district play with a cross-town battle.
Lewis Central is 6-1 against Thomas Jefferson since 2010, but both coaches said they'll need to play a complete game to win.
"There’s a lot of things that go into it," Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. "One, it’s a big city rivalry type of situation. It’s district football now. This is really when the season matters is at that point. There’s a lot riding into this and a lot going into this game. A lot of focus has been put on this one because it is the first district one and you definitely want to get out on the right start."
So far this season, Lewis Central had run a balanced attack with 105 passing attempts and 118 runs.
Junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad has been effective behind the center with 810 yards and four touchdowns on 55 completions. Kammrad has also rushed for 109 yards and four touchdowns on 24 rushing attempts.
Junior running back Jonathan Humpal has seen a majority of the carries. He has 437 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 carries.
Kammrad has done a good job of spreading the ball around to multiple receivers. Five different Titans have caught a touchdown - senior Blake Cyboron, junior Boston Hensley, senior Wyatt Hatcher, junior Luciano Fidone and senior Brayden Loftin.
"Lewis Central is always tough," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "They’ve been strong for a number of years. It’s always a tough game. Our kids are always excited to play the game. It’s always a tough matchup. They have size, they have depth, they have speed. They have all the parts. Our job is to find a way to counter that, slow them down and find a way to maximize our strengths and minimize their strengths."
Thomas Jefferson's offense tends to run through its senior quarterback, Austin Schubert.
Schubert has passed for 680 yards and four touchdowns on 47 completions and has rushed for 213 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries.
"They have some really good players," Kammrad said. "I think a lot on the offensive side of the field revolves around their quarterback. Austin Schubert does a really nice job of extending plays and allows guys to get down the field. A lot of everything goes around him.
"That’s been our main focus defensively. How do we keep him in the pocket? How do we keep him from having big plans and extending plays. Offensively we have to be able to execute on third down and in red zone situations. That’s been our big focus this week."
Anderson said T.J. is just going to focus on trying to do what they do best.
"One thing we really try to do is focus on what we’ve done best," he said. "We’re trying to focus on those things and work on those things throughout practice this week and try to clean up our execution and then also look at tendencies and things we can pick up through film study on where are things that we can focus in on that they like to do."
Abraham Lincoln vs West Des Moines Dowling Catholic
Records: Abraham Lincoln 3-1, Dowling Catholic 1-3
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Sioux City West 55-33; Des Moines Valley lost to Iowa City 21-17
When: 7 p.m. Thursday at Valley Stadium
Rankings: Both teams are receiving votes, neither team is ranked
The Word: Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe isn't looking past a Dowling team that's only won one game this year.
The Maroons still have plenty of weapons that the Lynx need to be ready for.
"I don’t know if they’re down. I know they’re 1-3," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "I also know they could be sitting 4-0 right now just the same. They’ve played some of the top teams in the state. They’re still a very good football team. We’re looking forward to the matchup to see if we’ve made the progress that we think we’ve made since week 3. We’re going to find that out on Friday."
Dowling has used a two-headed attack in the run game.
Senior running back Khameron Middleton has been one of the primary weapons rushing for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries. Sophomore CJ Phillip is just as dangerous with 228 yards and a touchdown on 61 carries.
Dowling has also shown the ability to air the ball out. Senior quarterback Jake English has passed for 426 yards and two touchdowns on 32 completions.
"There a very balanced football team and they’re also going to give us a lot of looks," Wolfe said. "They’re going to come out in multiple formations and it’s kind of an interesting matchup to defensive coordinate for because you’re really preparing for a variety of different things both from a personal standpoint and from a schematic stand point."
Junior Joe Hughes has led the Maroon on defense with 23.5 tackles.
Wolfe said Dowling reminds him of Abraham Lincoln's defense in many ways.
"They’re very disciplined and the other thing is, is they play fast," he said. "It feels a little bit like, schematically like we’re playing ourselves. In the sense that it looks like you’re going to give us a four-front and we’ve seen that quite a bit. We’re familiarly with it. It will be interesting to see how we matchup. I think up front, we actually might be a little bit bigger than they are, but we know that they fire off the ball and they’re quick and aggressive and they’re disciplined. It should be an interesting matchup on Friday."
St. Albert vs Earlham
Records: St. Albert 0-4, Earlham 3-1
Last Week: St. Albert lost to Southwest Valley 30-0, Earlham defeated Madrid 62-0
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
Rankings: Earlham is receiving votes, neither team is ranked
The Word: St. Albert knows exactly what Earlham is going to try to do on offense. The Cardinals have only thrown nine passes all year and that doesn't look to change much on Friday.
"We know that they’re one dimensional," Saint Albert head coach Jake Driver said. "We can do some things that allow us to be more successful. When you’re balanced it’s hard, you have a lot more things, you’re having to do. … They impose their will on people and they’ve done all that year."
In four games, the Cardinals have rushed for 1405 yards and 20 touchdowns on 182 carries.
Senior Max Vandever has 458 yards and six touchdowns on 52 carries and senior quarterback Darrell Matchem has 202 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries.
The defense has also been strong and besides an opening week loss to Class 1A No. 1 Van Meter, have only allowed one touchdown.
"We just have to maintain balance," Driver said. "Offensively we have to get the team moving in different directions, right and left, so we can create some seams for us to run. We’re going to have position our screen game, pick our spots when we want to throw deep. They do a really nice job. They’re really big up front on both sides of the ball.
"Defensively they back the box with four down linemen and expect those guys to take care of the run and allow the other nine guys to fly around and make plays. That’s what they do. We have to get them to be out of position somehow. The best part about a 4-4 is it’s the easiest to block, the worst part of a 4-4 is they can stay in there and they can slug you out and they keep you pretty balanced. We’re going to have to do some things to get them out of position. They’re well coached and they do a good job on the vertical game even though they’re cover 3."