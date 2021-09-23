Week 5 Prep Football Fix

"We just have to maintain balance," Driver said. "Offensively we have to get the team moving in different directions, right and left, so we can create some seams for us to run. We’re going to have position our screen game, pick our spots when we want to throw deep. They do a really nice job. They’re really big up front on both sides of the ball.

"Defensively they back the box with four down linemen and expect those guys to take care of the run and allow the other nine guys to fly around and make plays. That’s what they do. We have to get them to be out of position somehow. The best part about a 4-4 is it’s the easiest to block, the worst part of a 4-4 is they can stay in there and they can slug you out and they keep you pretty balanced. We’re going to have to do some things to get them out of position. They’re well coached and they do a good job on the vertical game even though they’re cover 3."