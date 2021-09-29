Week 6 Prep Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln
vs. Ames Records: Abraham Lincoln 3-2, Ames 3-2
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Dowling Catholic 58-7, Ames defeated Sioux City North 27-14.
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
The Word: The Lynx will be looking to bounce back after a rough game last week where they were held to just 156 yards of offense.
Standing in the way of redemption is an Ames team that has won its last two games by a combined score of 76-21 and has thrown for at least 300 yards in both games thus, the Lynx defense, especially the secondary will need to be ready for this Homecoming night game.
“The main thing we’ve been saying to the guys is to focus on what we need to do to be successful this week,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “Just because it’s homecoming week, doesn’t mean we can eat junk or do silly things that might get us hurt, we still have to focus on Friday. Homecoming is a lot more fun when you win the game.”
The Lynx will likely look to the running game to control the tempo which could prove interesting as the Little Cyclones have only allowed more than 150 total yards rushing in just one game thus far. Execution and physicality up front will be essential to get the run game going strong for the Lynx.
“Ames has done a good job of defending the run this year,” Wolfe said. “They run a different looking defensive front which I think gives some teams a little bit of trouble. We’ve been doing the best we can to simulate that front and give our guys a good look to give ourselves a chance for success on Friday. We saw some things that helped Iowa City High have some success. Hopefully, we can reiterate some of those things and find our own success.”
Lewis Central
vs. Des Moines Records: Lewis Central 3-2, Des Moines Hoover 1-4
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Thomas Jefferson 49-20, Des Moines Hoover lost to Glenwood 42-0.
When: 7 p.m. at Titan Stadium
Rankings: Lewis Central is ranked No. 7, Des Moines Hoover is not ranked.
The Word: The Titan defense could have a big night against a Husky team that has only produced 29 points in total over these first five weeks. Nonetheless, this is an offense that has nothing to lose, thus some tricks may be up the upset-minded Huskies’ sleeves.
“They’re going to give us a lot of different looks offensively,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “One thing we’ve been really harping on is our pass defense. We know Hoover is going to try to throw and we’ve got to continue to get better on the back end of our defense and be able to play multiple coverages. Whether if it’s man or zone and be comfortable in it and not let teams make the big play on us.”
It could also be a big day for the offense. Hoover has allowed opponents to score 40 or more points in three of their five games. Whether it be the passing game or the rushing attack, as long as the Titans execute the game plan, L.C. could rack up points quickly.
“The thing for us offensively is that they run the same style of defense that we do,” Kammarad said. “So we’ve seen a lot of this stuff since August 1st, we should be very well prepared for it, we know the ins and outs of it and it makes things a little easier when schematically we’re going against a team that does exactly what we do. We just need to continue to execute at a high level, and be efficient in our run game and pass game.”
Records: St. Albert 0-5, Mount Ayr 3-2
Last Week: St. Albert lost to Earlham 49-0, Mount Ayr defeated Sidney 49-12
When: 7 p.m. at Mount Ayr High School
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The past few weeks have been rough for the Falcons after dealing with injuries and some very stellar opponents. Mount Ayr began the season ranked in the top 10 before some close defeats to Riverside, Oakland, and Nodaway Valley by a combined seven points. The Raider defense is a big part of this team’s success and the Falcons will need to find a way to crack the code against this scrappy Raider defense.
“They’re a really balanced team,” head coach Jake Driver said. “They move lots of different formations to try to confuse you and get you to misalign. They have a really nice quarterback that can run and throw the ball well. They have a really nice tight end and a back that runs hard downhill.”
Ayr’s offense is centered around a three-headed rushing attack. Junior quarterback Jaixen Frost has rushed for 331 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries, senior Austin Cole has rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries and senior Adler Shay leads the Pirates with 436 yards and four touchdowns on 107 carries.
“They’re in the (I-formation). You’re going to have a fullback and a tailback,” Driver said. “They do a really nice job of balance with some trap and belly. They run a little option, they have a nice tailback. They’re balanced and they do a really nice job of running their offense.”
Frost has also passed for seven touchdowns.
Mount Ayr’s defense is allowing just over 18 points a game this season, but has held it’s last two opponents to six and 12 points respectively.
“Defensively, they’re going to come after you,” Drive said. “They want to make you make a play a to beat them. They’re going to man you up and beat us deep. We have to create some mismatches there and find our mismatches and take advantage of those situations.”
Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-5, Dallas Center-Grimes 0-5
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Lewis Central 49-20, Dallas Center-Grimes lost to Winterset 20-13
When: 7 p.m. at Dallas Center-Grimes High School
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The Mustangs and Yellow Jackets have come close throughout this season, finally one of these winless teams will be rewarded with their first win. Turnovers have been an issue for the Mustangs. Dallas-Center Grimes has thrown 11 interceptions and the run game has struggled at times for the Mustangs.
The Jackets hope to force a couple of turnovers to create some short fields for the offense. The Mustang defense at times has kept the team in games at times, the Jackets want to build an early lead to take early control of this game.
“They are somewhat similar to us,” T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. ‘They throw the ball a little bit. They have some good players, maybe not as much depth as some of our opponents. They’re playing well at times and doing some good things and just not putting it all together.”
Dallas-Center Grime’s offense has been fairly balanced through five games. The Mustangs ave 147 passing attempts and 157 rushes.
Senior quarterback Huston Halverson has passed for 146 yards and six touchdowns. Sophomore Eli Carpenter has rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries and senior Isaac Arbuckle has ran for 146 yards and 37 rushes.
“You want to try to make a team like that one dimensional,” Anderson said. “You want to try to take away the run. ... If a team can run on you, they can usually throw on you as well. You’re committing so much to stop the running game that it opens up passing opportunities. If we can stop the run and force them to be one dimensional they become easier to defend.”