Week 7 Prep Football Fix

Rankings: Winterset is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, Thomas Jefferson is not ranked

The Word: The Huskies ran just shy of 300 yards in their win over Glenwood last week so the Yellow Jackets will need to find a way to contain what’s been a powerful rushing attack.

“Our defense needs to cover its bases and just execute,” Yellow Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “If we do that, then we can put ourselves in a position to slow them down and that can make teams like that very impatient. When force those explosive teams to go on nine to 11 play drives it can really make those guys impatient. As a defense, we need to make them as one dimensional as possible and can’t just run the ball and make them put the ball in the air more than they want to.”

The key to this game will be playing physically, as the Yellow Jackets know the Huskies will look to set an early tempo by playing physically on and off the ball. Anderson says the Jackets will need to be ready to push and fight back for all four quarters to compete with this Winterset team.

“The main way to play with teams like this is that you have to match their physicality,” Anderson said. “If teams don’t come out and play physically, they sometimes get intimidated and just keep getting pushed around and put up little resistance. So we need to go out and hit them first and hit them harder and sometimes those teams don’t expect that kind of response.”