Week 7 Prep Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln
vs WaukeeRecords: Abraham Lincoln 3-3, Waukee 1-5
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln lost to Ames 52-31, Waukee lost to Sioux City North 21-18
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Waukee Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The fourth quarter was a backbreaker for the Lynx in their homecoming defeat, which now puts A.L.’s playoff hopes at the brink. The Lynx look to bring this skid to a halt as with a road trip to a Waukee team that has only scored more than 18 points once.
This offense has had trouble putting points on the board, but part of that could be because of some of the juggernauts the Warriors have faced in teams like Valley and Ankeny.
“It’s always an interesting week when you go against the Des Moines suburban schools,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “We’re excited about the game. We’re excited to go up there and try to get back on track and right the ship here.”
On the other hand, opposing offenses have found success against the Warriors, averaging about 31 points per game against them. The Lynx offense will look to keep that trend going with their rushing attack which bodes well since the Warriors have occasionally had troubles slowing down the opponent’s rushing attacks.
“Offensively, I think we’ve been performing really well,” Wolfe said. “We think we can keep that going this week. I’d also like to see our defense step up and just really shut them down this week and help us maintain possession of the game.”
Lewis Central
vs GlenwoodRecords: Lewis Central 4-2, Glenwood 3-3
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Des Moines Hoover 56-0, Glenwood lost to Class 4 No.7 Winterset 40-11
When: 7 p.m. on Friday at Ram Memorial Field
Rankings: Lewis Central is rank No. 9 in 4A, Glenwood is not ranked
The Word: The Titans look to win their third straight game as they travel to Glenwood against a Rams team who is 0-3 on the season against ranked opponents and has given up at least 40 points in each of those defeats.
The Titan offense has been lighting up the scoreboard as of late scoring 49 and 56 points in their last two games. Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad hopes to keep that trend going strong as they take on the Rams.
“We try to keep our offense as balanced as possible,” Kammrad said. “We feel that style of play will help us be successful and be efficient. If you become too one-dimensional you become very easy to defend. There are things in the run game and pass game that we can accomplish in this game but the Rams are a good team, they’re going to make us earn it.”
Last week in the Ram’s loss to Winterset, the Ram defense surrendered nearly 300 yards rushing. This is something the Titans have taken note of and while L.C. looks to exploit the defense with the run, they believe they can also take care of business through the air.
“We’ll take what the defense gives us,” Kammrad said. “Sometimes it’s the passing game, other times it’s the running game. We’ll find out which one it’ll be early in the game and how and where we can find success against their defense. It’s going to be a very tough battle, it always is when we play them. They’re very well-coached and do a lot of the little things right and we’ll need to do the same.”
St. Albert vs Sidney
Records: St. Albert 0-6, Sidney 1-5
Last Week: Sidney lost to AHSTW 44-6, St. Albert lost to Mount Ayr 53-0
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Al Leber Field
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The Falcons look to obtain their first win as they honor their seniors this Friday. Sidney’s offense has struggled since its season-opening win over Wayne as the Cowboys have scored a combined 18 points in their last five games, nonetheless, the Cowboys still have playmakers and athleticism in their offensive unit.
“They’re kind of in the same boat as we are,” Falcons coach Jake Driver said. “We’ve both had some rough games this year and look at this game as a chance to win a football game. They have a good screen game and do some things well athletically that is going to challenge us defensively.”
Offensively, the Falcons haven’t seen the endzone in the last three games. However, the Cowboys have surrendered 44 or more points in three of their last four consecutive losses. After seeing the film, Driver and the Falcons are confident they can also put up points against the Cowboy defense. More so, the Falcons just want to play hard to honor their seniors the right way.
“Anytime you’re playing your final game at Al Leber field, you have a special opportunity,” Driver said. “Obviously, this season hasn’t gone as well as we would have liked, but we want to send out the seniors the right way and play football the St. Albert way and that’s to achieve great things by doing what we’re supposed to do.”
Thomas Jefferson vs Winterset
Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-6, Winterset 5-1
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Dallas Center-Grimes 36-0, Winterset defeated Glenwood 40-11.
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Gale Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Winterset is ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, Thomas Jefferson is not ranked
The Word: The Huskies ran just shy of 300 yards in their win over Glenwood last week so the Yellow Jackets will need to find a way to contain what’s been a powerful rushing attack.
“Our defense needs to cover its bases and just execute,” Yellow Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “If we do that, then we can put ourselves in a position to slow them down and that can make teams like that very impatient. When force those explosive teams to go on nine to 11 play drives it can really make those guys impatient. As a defense, we need to make them as one dimensional as possible and can’t just run the ball and make them put the ball in the air more than they want to.”
The key to this game will be playing physically, as the Yellow Jackets know the Huskies will look to set an early tempo by playing physically on and off the ball. Anderson says the Jackets will need to be ready to push and fight back for all four quarters to compete with this Winterset team.
“The main way to play with teams like this is that you have to match their physicality,” Anderson said. “If teams don’t come out and play physically, they sometimes get intimidated and just keep getting pushed around and put up little resistance. So we need to go out and hit them first and hit them harder and sometimes those teams don’t expect that kind of response.”