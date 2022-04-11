 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend Scoreboard

Sunday

College Baseball

Iowa Western 13, Marshalltown 2

Iowa Western 18, Marshalltown 2

College Softball

Iowa Western 19, Marshalltown 3

Iowa Western 9, Marshalltown 3

Saturday 

Girls Soccer

Omaha Skutt 3, Abraham Lincoln 0

St. Albert 7, AHSTW 1

Van Meter 2, Tri-Center 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Des Moines East 0

South Sioux City (NE) 5, St. Albert 3

Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Treynor 2

Urbandale 2, Glenwood 1

Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Glenwood 0

Spencer 3, Underwood 2

Thomas Jefferson 1, Urbandale 0

West Des Moines Valley 2, Abraham Lincoln 1

Treynor 2, Southeast Polk 0

Underwood 6, Kuemper Catholic 0

South Sioux City 5, AHSTW 0

Lewis Central 3, Tri-Center 1

Boys Soccer

Glenwood 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Skutt Skyhawks 3, Lewis Central 0 

Glenwood 2, Southeast Polk 1

Treynor 8, Riverside 0

Boys Golf 

IKM-Manning Tournament 

1. Treynor 165

2. Boyer Valley 182

3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 191

4. ACGC 203

5. IKM-Manning 210

6. Underwood 211

Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor, 39

Runner-up: Ryan McIntyre, Treynor, 40 

Additional Treynor scores: Ryan Konz 43, Gabe Travis 43, Aaron Ehmke 56, Brady Coffman 61

Underwood scores: Danny Stein 48, Kaiden Rodenburg 49, Wyatt Buckholdt 56, Stevie Barnes 58, Owen Larsen 72. 

Girls Tennis

Shenandoah Fillie Invitational 

1. Shenandoah 14

2. St. Albert 11

3. Glenwood 8

4. Denison-Schleswig 7

Championship Matches 

No. 1 singles: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Allison Narmi, St. Albert (6-2, 6-2) 

No. 2 singles: Riley Wiese, Glenwood def, Paige Gleason, Shenandoah (6-3, 6-0)

No. 1 doubles: Georgia Bohnet & Alexis Narmi, St. Albert def. Auri Throwbridge & Cadence Gough, Shenandoah (6-1, 6-1) 

No. 2 doubles: Emma Olson & Brooke Hays, Shenandoah def. Lily Barnes & Mari Valdivia, St. Albert (7-5, 6-0) 

College Baseball

Iowa Western 11, Marshalltown 10

Iowa Western 16, Marshalltown 1

College Softball

Iowa Western 15, Marshalltown 0

Iowa Western 15, Marshalltown 3

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

GIRLS TENNIS: TJ wins tri

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis defeated Sioux City North and Sioux City West on Friday at home in a triangular.

