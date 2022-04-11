Weekend Scoreboard

Sunday
College Baseball
Iowa Western 13, Marshalltown 2
Iowa Western 18, Marshalltown 2
College Softball
Iowa Western 19, Marshalltown 3
Iowa Western 9, Marshalltown 3
Saturday
Girls Soccer
Omaha Skutt 3, Abraham Lincoln 0
St. Albert 7, AHSTW 1
Van Meter 2, Tri-Center 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, Des Moines East 0
South Sioux City (NE) 5, St. Albert 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 4, Treynor 2
Urbandale 2, Glenwood 1
People are also reading…
Dallas Center-Grimes 8, Glenwood 0
Spencer 3, Underwood 2
Thomas Jefferson 1, Urbandale 0
West Des Moines Valley 2, Abraham Lincoln 1
Treynor 2, Southeast Polk 0
Underwood 6, Kuemper Catholic 0
South Sioux City 5, AHSTW 0
Lewis Central 3, Tri-Center 1
Boys Soccer
Glenwood 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Skutt Skyhawks 3, Lewis Central 0
Glenwood 2, Southeast Polk 1
Treynor 8, Riverside 0
Boys Golf
IKM-Manning Tournament
1. Treynor 165
2. Boyer Valley 182
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 191
4. ACGC 203
5. IKM-Manning 210
6. Underwood 211
Medalist: Ethan Konz, Treynor, 39
Runner-up: Ryan McIntyre, Treynor, 40
Additional Treynor scores: Ryan Konz 43, Gabe Travis 43, Aaron Ehmke 56, Brady Coffman 61
Underwood scores: Danny Stein 48, Kaiden Rodenburg 49, Wyatt Buckholdt 56, Stevie Barnes 58, Owen Larsen 72.
Girls Tennis
Shenandoah Fillie Invitational
1. Shenandoah 14
2. St. Albert 11
3. Glenwood 8
4. Denison-Schleswig 7
Championship Matches
No. 1 singles: Jessica Sun, Shenandoah def. Allison Narmi, St. Albert (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2 singles: Riley Wiese, Glenwood def, Paige Gleason, Shenandoah (6-3, 6-0)
No. 1 doubles: Georgia Bohnet & Alexis Narmi, St. Albert def. Auri Throwbridge & Cadence Gough, Shenandoah (6-1, 6-1)
No. 2 doubles: Emma Olson & Brooke Hays, Shenandoah def. Lily Barnes & Mari Valdivia, St. Albert (7-5, 6-0)
College Baseball
Iowa Western 11, Marshalltown 10
Iowa Western 16, Marshalltown 1
College Softball
Iowa Western 15, Marshalltown 0
Iowa Western 15, Marshalltown 3