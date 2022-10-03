 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

SEPTEMBER 30

Iowa Western def. Mineral Area College 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-22) 

OCTOBER 1 

Lewis Central def ADM 2-0 (21-11, 21-14) 

Tri-Center def. Westwood 2-0 (21-14, 21-17) 

ADM def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-15, 21-12) 

Treynor def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-9, 21-9) 

Lewis Central def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-9, 21-9) 

Johnston def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-10, 21-13) 

Red Oak def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-13, 21-16) 

Lewis Central def. Treynor 2-0 (21-16, 21-13) 

Tri-Center def. IKM-Manning 2-0 (21-16, 21-12) 

St. Albert def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-9, 21-15) 

Missouri Valley def. Treynor 2-0 (21-16, 21-19) 

Abraham Lincoln def. North Polk Lincoln 2-0 (22-20, 21-9) 

Des Moines Christian def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) 

Abraham Lincoln def. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 (21-14, 21-16) 

Treynor def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-8, 21-14) 

St. Albert def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-17, 21-15) 

Shenandoah def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-019, 21-8) 

Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-19, 21-18) 

Lewis Central def. Treynor 2-1 (22-24, 21-10, 21-12) 

Atlantic def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-17, 21-10) 

Thomas Jefferson def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-16, 21-15) 

Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-10, 21-11) 

St. Albert def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-12, 21-18) 

Tri-Center def. Lawton-Bronson 2-0 (21-14, 21-16) 

Jefferson College def. Iowa Western 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21) 

Missouri State University-West Plains 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16) 

