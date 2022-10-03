WEEKEND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

SEPTEMBER 30
Iowa Western def. Mineral Area College 3-0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-22)
OCTOBER 1
Lewis Central def ADM 2-0 (21-11, 21-14)
Tri-Center def. Westwood 2-0 (21-14, 21-17)
ADM def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-15, 21-12)
Treynor def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-9, 21-9)
Lewis Central def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-9, 21-9)
Johnston def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (21-10, 21-13)
Red Oak def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-13, 21-16)
Lewis Central def. Treynor 2-0 (21-16, 21-13)
Tri-Center def. IKM-Manning 2-0 (21-16, 21-12)
St. Albert def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-9, 21-15)
Missouri Valley def. Treynor 2-0 (21-16, 21-19)
Abraham Lincoln def. North Polk Lincoln 2-0 (22-20, 21-9)
Des Moines Christian def. Abraham Lincoln 2-0 (25-15, 25-19)
Abraham Lincoln def. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 (21-14, 21-16)
Treynor def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-8, 21-14)
St. Albert def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-17, 21-15)
Shenandoah def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-019, 21-8)
Missouri Valley def. St. Albert 2-0 (21-19, 21-18)
Lewis Central def. Treynor 2-1 (22-24, 21-10, 21-12)
Atlantic def. Tri-Center 2-0 (21-17, 21-10)
Thomas Jefferson def. Denison-Schleswig 2-0 (21-16, 21-15)
Lewis Central def. Thomas Jefferson 2-0 (21-10, 21-11)
St. Albert def. Shenandoah 2-0 (21-12, 21-18)
Tri-Center def. Lawton-Bronson 2-0 (21-14, 21-16)
Jefferson College def. Iowa Western 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-21)
Missouri State University-West Plains 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-16)