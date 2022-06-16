Wesack leads Saintes to win; baseball and softball wrap

Softball

St. Albert 8, Fremont-Mills 2: St. Albert sophomore Kylie Wesack hit a home run to lead the Saintes to a home victory on Wednesday.

Wesack led St. Albert with three RBIs, sophomore Georgie Bohnet added two, sophomore Alexis Narmi finished with one and junior Anna Helton collected one. Wesack went 3 for 4 from the plate.

Narmi pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out 12 batters.

St. Albert is now 7-12 on the season.

Glenwood 8, Underwood 3: Underwood scored a run in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, but Glenwood captured a 3-2 lead after the third inning in Underwood.

Glenwood led 6-3 after the fifth and scored twice in the sixth.

Glenwood senior Coryl Matheny led the Rams with three RBIs and senior Madison Barrett, junior Delaney Holeton, freshman Allison Koontz, sophomore McKenna Koehler and senior Lillie Albers.

Underwood freshman Ruby Patomson recorded the only two RBIs for the Eagles.

Glenwood is now 10-6 on the season and Underwood is now 7-10 on the season.

Missouri Valley 6, Tri-Center 1: Tri-Center scored its lone run in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1 but the Lady Reds scored three in the sixth to claim the win in Neola.

Tri-Center freshman Hayden Thomas recorded the lone RBI for the Trojans.

Tri-Center is now 3-9 on the season.

Baseball

Audubon 3, AHSTW 2: Audubon led 2-0 after the first inning 2-1 after the second and 3-2 after the third. Neither team scored the final four innings in Audubon.

AHSTW junior Jacob Coon finished with the only RBI for the Vikings.

AHSTW is now 3-10 on the season.