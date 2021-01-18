West hits late free throws to get past TJ boys

Sioux City West hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off Thomas Jefferson 68-59 in a boys basketball game Monday night at the T.J. Athletic Center.
The Wolverines led by three with a minute left before T.J. started fouling to stretch the game.
“It was still anybody’s game. Props to West for making free throws under game pressure,” Yellow Jackets head coach Nate Kreifels said.
Keeon Hutton scored a game-high 26 for West. Keenan Hegna added 17 points.
Amer Ibar led T.J. with 25 points. Austin Schubert scored 13.
“It was nice to have more fans in the gym tonight. We were able to feed off the extra energy and they were treated to a great high school basketball game,” Kreifels said. “I thought we did a great job all night playing at our pace and not allowing West to speed us up. Proud of the guys for their efforts on both sides of the ball.”
Sioux City West (4-4) 15 5 19 29 — 68
Thomas Jefferson (0-11) .. 20 9 15 15 — 59
SCW: Keenan Hegna 17, Keavian Hayes 13, Keeon Hutton 26, Dominic Frye 4, Lamarion Mothershead 8.
TJ: Aiden Flynn 7, Austin Schubert 13, Josh Whitelaw 7, Tony Tran 3, Amer Ibar 25, Lane Toman 4.