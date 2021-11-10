Wildcats hold off Reivers

Every time the Reivers made any sort of progress in trimming the deficit the Wildcats had an answer.

“It was either we missed something like a block out and they got a rebound and put back or an open three, those plays are a killer,” Vande Hoef said. “There were a lot of momentum swings and I’m hopeful that our girls will grow from this and when we’re in this situation again we’re going to be better than we were here. But, it’s our first game of the year.”

The Reivers showed some life late in the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to trim the Wildcat lead to five points, 67-65 with just 3:24 left to play. Once again, the Wildcats had an answer as they ended the game with a 9-3 run, to escape Council Bluffs with the win.

“You never, ever, quit, Vande Hoef said. “The fact that we came back and gave ourselves a chance because it could have easily gone the other way. There’s going to be a lot of film that we can watch and learn from because we had plenty of mistakes. We probably needed some other bigs, we were tired at the end and you could see it and they had plenty of girls, and plenty of shooters. There’s a lot of opportunities for us to get better from this game tonight.”