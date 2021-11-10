Wildcats hold off Reivers

A shorthanded No. 11 Iowa Western women’s basketball fell in their season opener to North Dakota College of Science on Wednesday 76-68 in Reiver Arena.
Reportedly, 11 players could not participate in this game due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the team. Only six players were cleared to play.
“It doesn’t help when you shoot as we did,” Reiver coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “My biggest concern for this game was just our numbers. We had to cancel our first three games due to covid and weren’t sure if we were going to be able to play tonight.”
The Wildcats and Reivers played closely throughout the first quarter as the Reivers came out of the quarter with just a one-point advantage.
The Reivers sank an early three lead to take a 20-16 lead early in the second quarter. The Wildcats countered that with an 11-0 run to turn the tables and take a 27-20 lead midway through the quarter. The Reivers responded with six unanswered points. But the Wildcats went on another 9-2 run to end the first half and took a 39-29 lead to the locker rooms.
Iowa Western was shooting just 16 percent from the court in the first half.
The Reivers needed a run to shorten the gap and did just that with an 8-2 run to start the second half to trim the Wildcat’s lead down to five points. However, the Wildcats quickly got the momentum back with a 7-0 run and regained a double-digit advantage which is how things would remain for the rest of the third quarter.
Every time the Reivers made any sort of progress in trimming the deficit the Wildcats had an answer.
“It was either we missed something like a block out and they got a rebound and put back or an open three, those plays are a killer,” Vande Hoef said. “There were a lot of momentum swings and I’m hopeful that our girls will grow from this and when we’re in this situation again we’re going to be better than we were here. But, it’s our first game of the year.”
The Reivers showed some life late in the fourth quarter with a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to trim the Wildcat lead to five points, 67-65 with just 3:24 left to play. Once again, the Wildcats had an answer as they ended the game with a 9-3 run, to escape Council Bluffs with the win.
“You never, ever, quit, Vande Hoef said. “The fact that we came back and gave ourselves a chance because it could have easily gone the other way. There’s going to be a lot of film that we can watch and learn from because we had plenty of mistakes. We probably needed some other bigs, we were tired at the end and you could see it and they had plenty of girls, and plenty of shooters. There’s a lot of opportunities for us to get better from this game tonight.”
The Wildcats sank 10 threes in this game and shot 42% compared to Iowa Western’s 37.5 percent at the end of the game.
Mdidiamaka Ndukwe led the Reivers, and all scorers, with 28 points off the bench.
Iowa Western will look to rebound from the loss on Monday as they travel to Parsons, Kansas to take on Labette.
North Dakota Science (4-0) 16 23 16 21 — 76
Iowa Western (0-1) 17 12 15 24 — 68
NDS: Ivane Tensaie 25, Ambah Kowcun 23, Arthel Massaquoi 13, Laurie Cren 5, Lynnsey Hady 3, A’Iyana Jones 3, Audrey Zenzen 2, Maile Hunt 2
IW: Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 28, Courtney Fields 15, Michell Butler 13, Shanae Suttles 5, Ruba Abo Hashesh 4, Desislava Kantardzhieva 3